 

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Fans are wondering whether something is wrong with the 64-year-old Queen of Pop as her 'face is different' and her 'eyes are expressionless' in her Christmas-themed video.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna is showing off her unbelievably youthful visage on Christmas. The 64-year-old "Like a Virgin" hitmaker posted a series of family photos, but fans aren't a fan of her "bizarre" look.

Making use of her Instagram Story on Monday, December 26, the mom of six uploaded snapshots of her posing next to her four youngest children in front of her blue-themed Christmas tree. In the pictures, she could be seen sporting bleached eyebrows and zip-up patterned onesie. She also donned a classic Santa Claus hat.

Provocative as ever, Madge dressed her 10-year-old twin daughters Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone in waist-cinching corsets over all-black attire and heels for the merry festivities.

Madonna's daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James was wearing a blue dress. She will celebrate her 17th birthday on January 22. The self-made superstar's 17-year-old son David Banda, meanwhile, looked dapper in a baby-blue blouse tucked into high-waisted black trousers and loafers. He completed his look with a nameplate necklace.

Madge also shared a fun TikTok video with her kids. At one point in the footage, the Queen of Pop wore nothing more than a festive Santa hat and a black lace bra from the waist upwards. "Santa Baby," she captioned the post along with a series of Christmas-themed emojis.

However, fans weren't happy with the post. "I miss my original Madonna," one person commented after Madge posted the TikTok video on her Instagram feed. Another questioned, "Bizarre…again…Who are you and what have you don with Madonna?" A third quipped, "I am confused, is this Madonna or Marilyn Manson?" with someone else wondering, "What happened to her…" A separate Instagram user pointed out, "Seriously her face is different her eyes are expression less."

In the meantime, others believed that Madonna was possessed, with one writing, "Someone call an Exorcist." Another said, "Can someone get this woman an exorcist?" A third added, "So scary…"

