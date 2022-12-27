 

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown

Following Blueface's argument with the Island Boys over who has the 'better looking' girl, YoungBoy jumps in the conversation and boasts about having more 'b***hes' than the 'Thotiana' emcee.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and Blueface are clearly proud of their dating histories. Being famous for their complicated relationships with their respective partners, the two rappers have boasted about who has the "better looking" girl and "more b***hes."

YoungBoy and Blueface had a light-hearted banter about their girls during a phone call. "You know I got more b***hes than you," the "Thotiana" rapper claimed, prompting the Baton Rouge native to laugh it off.

"I'ma keep it gangsta. I'll say, I done came across some s**t that show you be getting down and you ain't f**king with the Slime," the "Outside Today" rhymer responded. He went on to challenge Blueface to a "bad girl's club" showdown with each other. "You get your group and I'ma get my group, and we gon' see who got the baddest h*es," he suggested afterward.

Blueface appeared to be down with YoungBoy's idea, noting that their girls have to be able to fight too.

Prior to his banter with YoungBoy, Blueface had a tense conversation with the Island Boys over a similar topic. During a live-streaming, Kodiyakredd, one half of the Florida duo, was quick to instigate an argument with Blueface about each other's girls. "She's better looking," he said about his girlfriend, before proceeding to wake her up to show her face to the Live.

Not impressed with Redd's girl, Blueface said, "Why would you wake your girl up to do her like that?" before mocking her, "Your b***h is trash." While the Los Angeles rapper didn't show his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, Redd seemingly mocked her as saying, "Your girl's a sloppy drunk, off that cheap a** liquor."

"We actually talented. We have personality, we have all that," the Florida native went on claiming. "You still talking, like boring me, making me snore and s**t like that. Let's talk about some gangsta s**t, some jailbird s**t. You happy you went to jail and bonded out, good for you. When your trial hits, you're gonna hit it like Tory Lanez and cry on the floor, so shut your b***h a** up. You got kids, go take care of them."

Redd's twin brother Flyysoulja was also present during their live session, but he didn't talk much. Blueface then said to the less talkative rapper, "I'm telling you, your brother [Kodiyakredd] is a documented b***h online."

