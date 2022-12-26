50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over New Series 'Hip Hop Homicides'

Instagram TV

Rapper Memo600 takes to social media to share that he will take legal action after he was flagged as a potential suspect in the latest episode of WE tv's investigative series.

AceShowbiz - One person is not impressed by 50 Cent's new WE tv series, "Hip Hop Homicides". Following the latest episode of the investigative show, Memo600 took to social media to let the world know that he wouldn't hesitate to take legal action after he was flagged as a potential suspect in the Thursday, December 22 episode.

"@50Cent IM SUING YOU FOR DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER," Memo wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Saturday. He later insisted that he had nothing to do with the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, whose death was explored in the said episode.

Memo600 continued, "I DONT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT SOMEBODY BETTER EXPLAIN SOMETHING U PAID THE WRONG INVESTIGATORS DONT PUT ME IN NO MURDERS FAM CHASING CLOUT!!"

Born Carlton Weekly, FBG was shot and killed in his hometown while shopping with two other people on August 4, 2020. The bullets went through his chest, groin and neck. He was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The episode noted that the men believed to be responsible for the murder were apprehended in October 2021. The suspects, Charles Liggins (a.k.a. C Murda), Kenneth Roberson (a.k.a. Kenny Mac), Tacarlos Offerd (a.k.a. Los), Christopher Thomas (a.k.a. C Thang) and Marcus Smart (a.k.a. Muwop) were charged with murder in aid of racketeering and federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering. A federal judge set the trial date for the defendants for October 2, 2023.

Hosted by Van Lathan, "Hip Hop Homicides" delves into the murders of hip-hop stars. Each episode of the investigative series centers on one unsolved murder case. The first episode of "Hip Hop Homicides" focused on Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in February 2020 in what was described as a "robbery gone wrong."

For the series, Fiddy teamed up with Mona-Scott Young as executive producers for the series. "G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories," the "In Da Club" rapper said in a statement in January. He added, "Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn't make it through the struggle." As for Mona-Scott, she shared in a statement that the show is "in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop."

