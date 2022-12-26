Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star breaks the news that she's expecting a child on Christmas, five years after calling it quits with the 'Hey Ma' rapper.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Juju Castaneda has revealed her most precious Christmas gift this year. Making use of her social media account, the reality TV star announced on Sunday, December 25 that she is expecting her first child.

Juju dropped the baby news with a glamorous video. In the clip, the mom-to-be was literally glowing as she rocked a white glittery gown while showing off her baby bump. She accessorized with sunglasses, a large black hat and black gloves.

"God's Greatest Gift," she captioned it without mentioning how far along she is with her pregnancy and who the father of her baby is.

Meanwhile, fans and friends were showering her with congratulatory messages in the comment section. "YASS Sis! I'm so happy for you! Congratulations!" Anowa Adjah wrote. B. Simone commented, "Congrats juju omg." Chandra Davis penned, "OMG my baby is having a baby Congratulations beautiful that’s an amazing gift from God," while Brandi Maxiell added, "This is beautiful congratulations babe."

A fan chimed in, "That's right sis!!! You're gonna love it here!!!" Another praised the announcement video, "Now this is an announcement! I love the production!" before adding, "Congratulations and blessings to you on the upcoming bundle of you."

While fans were happy for Juju, there were others who were more focused on Juju's past relationship with Cam'Ron. Trolling the rapper after his ex-fiancee's pregnancy announcement, someone said, "Someone go check on Cam."

"Camron Somewhere Punching The Air," a second troll claimed. A third remarked, "Camron doing a double take congrats well deserved." Another enthused, "I bet Cam'ron like SO people get pregnant everyday B," as another penned, "Oh wow that's wassup! Cam'ron fumbled."

Juju began dating Cam'Ron in 2007 and the two got engaged in 2013, but they later called off their engagement in 2017. In June 2021, rumors emerged that she secretly married a man, who is known by the name CEO22Wayz, in a Las Vegas chapel. They were seen sharing an embrace in a supposed wedding clip.

It then led to pregnancy rumors, but Juju shut down the pregnancy speculation in September of the same year. "It's rude .. please stop!" she wrote in a caption of a video featuring her showing off her flat tummy.

You can share this post!