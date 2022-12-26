Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian pop star celebrates the holiday by doing a 'polar bear plunge' amid the bad winter in a tiny pair of black boxers, leaving many wondering how cold the water is.

AceShowbiz - There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back to give his fans a show. The Canadian heartthrob treated his fans to a shirtless video of him swimming in freezing water as he celebrated Christmas.

On Sunday, December 25, the 24-year-old singer posted the clip that saw himself in snowy climes, stripping down to nothing but a tiny pair of black boxers on Instagram. Showing off his chiseled physique for the camera, he then clambered into a stream and lay in the frigid water for the "polar bear plunge."

Shawn apparently had not informed his plans to his friends as one of them could be heard expressing her disbelief. From behind the camera, a woman in the group shouted, "He's getting undressed! What are you doing?!" as Shawn got undressed ahead of his plunge.

Without answering the woman's question, Shawn paused and took a deep breath as he needed a moment to steel himself before tearing off his sweater and removing his boots amid the bad winter.

Shawn then ventured into the water and shouted, "Whoo! It's cold!" as he lowered himself into the rushing waves to absorb the full experience. Then as he returned to dry land and put his clothes back on, he laughingly confessed to the camera that he could not "feel a thing."

"MERRY CHRISTMAS," wrote Shawn in a note accompanying the video. The lusted-over pop act, who is used to a bit of cold as he hails from the Toronto suburbs, added a few emojis including the snowflake, zany face and a red heart.

In the comments section, a bunch of his famous friends wondered how it felt. Sabrina Carpenter wrote, "was it cold tho," while Nash Grier said, "Can take the boy outta Canada but can't take the Canada outta the boy."

Swae Lee, meanwhile, praised Shawn, "Whaaaaaaaah!??? You're different." Also leaving a comment was Laverne Cox, who wrote, "I'm here for all of that as a viewer. Not interested in participating but I support this as quality Christmas ig content. LC approved!"

