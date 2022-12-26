Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut

Instagram Celebrity

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Louis is making his official royal Christmas debut this year. The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton joined his parents and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the royal family's holiday church outing on Sunday, December 25.

In pictures from the church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norflok, the four-year-old royal was seen sporting a traditional look for British royal boys. He looked adorable in a long navy jacket over shorts with knee socks. His brother, meanwhile, donned a navy suit for the outing. As for Prince Charlotte, she opted for a maroon coat and black stockings.

It seemed like Prince Louis understandably had a hard time during his first Christmas walk. A snap saw the young royal tugging on Kate's arm in a valiant attempt to get her to stop talking and move it along as his mom greeted well-wishers outside the church.

Prince Louis actually attended the service last year. However, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.

The prince famously made a splash when he joined the royal family at events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70 years on the throne, back in June. He went viral with his cute antics, including making faces at his mom. Poking fun at the matter, the Cambridges joked on social media, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…."

Meanwhile, he wasn't the only young royal to make his first Christmas walk on Sunday. Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall brought along their daughters, Mia and Lena, for their holiday debut. Their 1-year-old son Lucas, meanwhile, stayed home.

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf was also seen attending the festivity. He was photographed walking while holding hands with Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair's 1-year-old daughter Sienna was seemingly deemed too young to attend. Additionally, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank came without their son August, who is only 1 year old.

The church service also marked William and Kate's first royal engagement as the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles officially gave the titles to his eldest son and daughter-in-law after Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

