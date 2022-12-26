 

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut
Instagram
Celebrity

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton joins his parents and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the royal family's holiday church outing.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Louis is making his official royal Christmas debut this year. The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton joined his parents and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the royal family's holiday church outing on Sunday, December 25.

In pictures from the church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norflok, the four-year-old royal was seen sporting a traditional look for British royal boys. He looked adorable in a long navy jacket over shorts with knee socks. His brother, meanwhile, donned a navy suit for the outing. As for Prince Charlotte, she opted for a maroon coat and black stockings.

It seemed like Prince Louis understandably had a hard time during his first Christmas walk. A snap saw the young royal tugging on Kate's arm in a valiant attempt to get her to stop talking and move it along as his mom greeted well-wishers outside the church.

  Editors' Pick

Prince Louis actually attended the service last year. However, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.

The prince famously made a splash when he joined the royal family at events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70 years on the throne, back in June. He went viral with his cute antics, including making faces at his mom. Poking fun at the matter, the Cambridges joked on social media, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…."

Meanwhile, he wasn't the only young royal to make his first Christmas walk on Sunday. Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall brought along their daughters, Mia and Lena, for their holiday debut. Their 1-year-old son Lucas, meanwhile, stayed home.

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf was also seen attending the festivity. He was photographed walking while holding hands with Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair's 1-year-old daughter Sienna was seemingly deemed too young to attend. Additionally, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank came without their son August, who is only 1 year old.

The church service also marked William and Kate's first royal engagement as the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles officially gave the titles to his eldest son and daughter-in-law after Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas
Related Posts
Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral: Prince Louis Has Hard Time Understanding Great-Grandmother's Death

Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral: Prince Louis Has Hard Time Understanding Great-Grandmother's Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton Release New Adorable Portrait of Prince Louis for His Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton Release New Adorable Portrait of Prince Louis for His Birthday

Prince Louis of Luxembourg Announces Engagement, Ex-Wife Sends Sweet Message

Prince Louis of Luxembourg Announces Engagement, Ex-Wife Sends Sweet Message

Prince Louis Has Grown Up a Lot in 1st Birthday Photos Since Fans Last Saw Him

Prince Louis Has Grown Up a Lot in 1st Birthday Photos Since Fans Last Saw Him

Latest News
Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs at Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs at Christmas

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting
  • Dec 26, 2022

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut
  • Dec 26, 2022

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death
  • Dec 26, 2022

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic
  • Dec 26, 2022

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Most Read
Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody
Celebrity

Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years