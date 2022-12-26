Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Won't Accept Christmas Gifts Because of This Reason

Instagram Celebrity

While he's not into receiving gifts during holidays, Floyd seemingly has no problem when it comes to blessing others with presents since he gave a group of five kids $1,000 each as an early Christmas gift earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - Floyd Mayweather, Jr. had a serious announcement for Christmas. The former professional boxer declared on Instagram that he will not accept gifts during the holiday season and explained the reason why.

Along with a note that read, "Christmas? Birthday? Valentine's Day? Father's Day?" the 45-year-old penned, "I will not be accepting gifts on Christmas, my birthday, Valentine's Day, or Father's Day." He added, "I constantly give gifts all throughout the year because I feel every day is worth celebrating and not just some commercialized holiday."

"Where's the thought behind a gift if it's only given on a holiday? You only think of giving me a gift when society says you should give gifts? I understand people can't give me what I give them, but it's the small thoughtful things that count," the boxing promoter continued. "It's all about reciprocation. The random gift on any given day is priceless, not the gifts I receive 4 times a year. I'm better than that."

While he's not into receiving gifts during holidays, Floyd seemingly had no problem when it comes to blessing others with presents. Earlier this month, he gave a group of five kids $1,000 each as an early Christmas gift.

According to TMZ Sports, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum handed out the cash following the Clippers' 113-93 victory over the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. The kids looked so grateful as they said in a video re-shared by Hollywood Unlocked, "Thank you, Uncle Floyd!"

"You always help us out when we see you," one of the kids said to the camera. The other one then exclaimed, "We love you, Floyd."

