Adele Shows Love to Megan Thee Stallion at Her Show After Tory Lanez's Guilty Verdict

The British pop star sends love to the female rapper after she addresses a viral edited video of the femcee performing choreography to her 2020 hit 'Body'.

Dec 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele is among celebrities who supported Megan Thee Stallion amid her legal drama with Tory Lanez. At one of her Las Vegas residency shows, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker showed love to the "WAP" femcee following the Canadian rapper's guilty verdict.

At the Friday, December 23 concert, Adele first addressed a viral video of Megan performing choreography to her 2020 hit "Body". The clip, however, was edited to seem like she was dancing to the English singer's song "Water Under the Bridge".

"Someone said, 'Why doesn't Adele have backup dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it," the 34-year-old said onstage."Remember that?"

"Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas," the British musician added as the audience erupted in cheers. "Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you."

On Friday, Tory was found guilty of three charges in the 2020 July shooting that left Megan's foot injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Upon learning of the verdict, his dad Sonstar Peterson leaped up and began shouting in the courtroom, "This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!" He shouted as deputies closed in on him. He then pointed to the two prosecutors in the case and yelled, "You two are evil, wicked people. You know exactly what you did." Deputies then removed him from the courtroom before he later gave an emotional statement outside the building.

Tory was spotted leaving the court in handcuffs wearing powder pink pants, a white turtleneck and a jacket. The 30-year-old emcee could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" he will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

