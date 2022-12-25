Most Anticipated Movies in 2023

Pexels/Valeriya Kobzar Movie

As a wide range of selection is offered in theaters in the coming year, here is a guide to potential blockbuster films based on their genres that moviegoers may not want to miss.

Dec 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cinema business is slowly regaining momentum after being shut down during the pandemic. After numerous pushbacks and filming shutdowns, Hollywood is now back with full force to present the long-awaited projects that have been promised years before. Never running out of ideas, movie studios come up with a bunch of new original films or what is expected to start a new blockbuster franchise, while still relying on fan-favorite characters.

The wide range of selection is always a big advantage to moviegoers, but the lack of know-how about the offered films can also lead to disappointment. Knowing well that one must not want to waste time or spend money on something that they will eventually regret, AceShowbiz is presenting a guide to most anticipated movies in 2013 that movie maniacs should not miss. The films are divided into categories that will make it easier to choose depending on someone's taste.

3. For the Soft Hearts MGM Some people don't need death-defying stunts or elaborate visual effects to make their hearts fulfilled and this is where romantic and drama films find a spot to shine in theaters. Take the "Creed" franchise for example as the story of a boxer makes people keep rooting for Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan). After leaving behind his dark days and rising to success, he still cannot escape his past as he faces against an old friend-turned rival in "Creed III". "A Good Person" and "Asteroid City" may sound unfamiliar to most people, but the talents involved in both films are not ones to be looked at with side eye. Written and directed by Zach Braff, "A Good Person" stars Florence Pugh as a woman whose path to seek redemption and overcome pain after a fatal accident is intertwined with her would-be father-in-law's (Morgan Freeman). From Wes Anderson, "Asteroid City" boasts a cast that has been described as being "larger than most other Anderson films" with Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and more taking part in a Junior Stargazer convention that unravels life-changing events.

5. For Thrill Seekers Paramount Pictures/Loyola Productions/New Line Cin If jump scares are more of your thing, look no further than these horror movies. Bad habits die hard, and after it was resurrected in 2022's "Scream", the Ghostface doesn't cease to terrorize its victims and moviegoers alike. Set in New York City to follow the lives of sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, it will be the first film in the franchise that doesn't feature Neve Campbell. But the heavy gore will compensate for her absence, returning star Jenna Ortega has promised. Other reliable franchises in the genre, "Insidious" and The Nun" present a new installment each this year. Marking Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, "Insidious: Fear the Dark" serves as a direct sequel to "Insidious" (2010) and "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013) and is set to see the Lambert couple (Wilson, Rose Byrne) dealing with their son Dalton's (Ty Simpkins) repressed demons of his past. In "The Nun 2", Sister Irene once again comes face to face with the demonic force Valak after a priest is murdered. Meanwhile, supernatural encounters are about to get as real as they can be in "The Pope's Exorcist", which is about real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

You can share this post!