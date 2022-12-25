Kelli Giddish Doesn't Rule Out Returning to 'Law and Order: SVU' After Recent Departure

NBC TV

The actress who played NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins in 'Law and Order: Special Victims units' is open to the possibility of her reprising her role on the show.

AceShowbiz - Kelli Giddish wants to start a new career in theatre after leaving "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit". The actress took on the role of NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins on the hit crime show for 12 years but bowed out in a final episode which aired in the US on December 8 and Kelli has now revealed her dream is to take on some interesting roles on stage now she's longer starring in the police drama.

"I've been on this show for 12 years. Netflix was still just doing DVDs [when I started] so there's so many possibilities now out there for me. But I would love to really sink my teeth into some great theatre," she told People magazine.

Kelli went on to admit she's really going to miss working with her longtime co-star Mariska Hargitay as they shared so much parenting advice while starring on the show together.

She added, "[I loved the] day in and day out. 'Here's what's going on with my kid. What did you do when this happened with your kid?' 'Have you seen that play?' 'How do we get out of work so we can go see the play?' "

"On the show we're single mothers, but in real life we're mothers to a few kids between us, and living in New York City and raising them as working moms. The TV schedule is not glamorous. We work pretty hard. So every moment that we get with the kids is full-blown and full-title."

When asked if her character could ever make a return to "Law and Order: SVU", Kelli replied, "I would love that. And the fans' reaction has spurred me on to making that even more of an open possibility. The door is never closed."

