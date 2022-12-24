Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Price Is Right' model shares footage of the 'Masked Singer' host taking their three-month-old baby Onyx to her 'first class' after hinting at a tension between them.

AceShowbiz - It looks like that LaNisha Cole has cleared up any misunderstanding that she had with Nick Cannon after she's accused of throwing shade at her baby daddy. Sharing a positive parenting update, the model revealed their recent reunion which also included their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

On Thursday, December 22, the photographer posted on her Instagram Story a clip of Nick spending time with their three-month-old daughter. In the footage, the multi-talented star took their little one to her "first class."

Nick and LaNisha sat on the floor with Onyx in a playroom as bubbles were blown into the air, leaving the infant fascinated. "Co parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye. It's all about this little one, our Onyx," she captioned it.

"Fun fact.. Nick was playing 'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder in the delivery room to welcome Onyx into this world," she added. "My heart smiles every time I hear this song playing... It will forever be special. It's her song."

LaNisha concluded her message in a positive note as writing, "We took her to her first class today! Teamwork makes the dream work. @nickcannon."

LaNisha Cole showed Nick Cannon's recent reunion with her and their daughter Onyx.

Prior to her reunion with Nick, LaNisha seemed to diss her ex over his photos with his other kids. "It's not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love - and it's not fake IG photo op love - it's real day in and day out love," she posted over the weekend.

She also asked her followers to share their "stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships." She promised that she'll "talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys."

Later, LaNisha introduced a guy who "changed" her life for the better. Opening up about her relationship with artist Brian Paul Kuba, whom she dubbed her "best friend," she revealed that he came up to her at a museum.

"I took this pic back in January in the parking lot of the Norton Simon Museum. This was the first genuine smile I had in a while. My spirit told me to go," she wrote along with a selfie of her smiling in a car. "I had no idea I was pregnant at the time. But this was the day that I got up off the couch and decided to put myself first. This was me taking myself on a date lol."

She continued, "It forever changed the course of my life for the better. Lord knows I needed someone like him to be by my side throughout one of the most difficult and important moments of a woman's life. Y'all have been watching it play out this entire time."

The 40-year-old beauty has not confirmed her relationship status with Brian, but they appear to be working on a project together with painter Eric Mancha.

