Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

The Fox News anchor is said to have invited the former heavyweight champion to his mansion before the ex-fighter appeared on his Fox Nation streaming show 'Tucker Carlson Today'.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mike Tyson was reportedly told by Tucker Carlson he could smoke weed at his house. The Fox News anchor is said to have invited the ex-fighter to his mansion before the former heavyweight champion appeared on his Fox Nation streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today".

Page Six added insiders said, "Mike thought he would have to turn down the invite as he didn't believe he'd be able to light up indoors." But the outlet said a source revealed ultra-Conservative Tucker "assured Tyson, who appeared on the show Wednesday, December 14, that he was quite welcome to stay, and to blaze away to his heart's content."

The insider added, "Tucker told him that it's not his thing personally, but he had no problem with Mike smoking while he was there". Mike, the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 until 1990 - recently admitted he and his ex-NFL player friend Eben Britton, 35, smoke about $40,000 worth on his California cannabis farm each month.

Page Six recently reported Mike's line of cannabis edibles includes a disfigured gummy in the shape of Evander Holyfield's ear, which he infamously bit in a 1997 bout. The boxer's chat with Tucker sparked controversy after he admitted his aim was to kill his opponents in the ring.

Mike, born Michael Gerard Tyson and dubbed "Iron Mike" and "The Baddest Man On The Planet", declared, "My adversity inspired me to be more than what I truly was… my mentality was - the more you hurt him, the more people will love you."

