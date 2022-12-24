 

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House
Cover Images/AP Photo/INSTAR Images
Celebrity

The Fox News anchor is said to have invited the former heavyweight champion to his mansion before the ex-fighter appeared on his Fox Nation streaming show 'Tucker Carlson Today'.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mike Tyson was reportedly told by Tucker Carlson he could smoke weed at his house. The Fox News anchor is said to have invited the ex-fighter to his mansion before the former heavyweight champion appeared on his Fox Nation streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today".

Page Six added insiders said, "Mike thought he would have to turn down the invite as he didn't believe he'd be able to light up indoors." But the outlet said a source revealed ultra-Conservative Tucker "assured Tyson, who appeared on the show Wednesday, December 14, that he was quite welcome to stay, and to blaze away to his heart's content."

  Editors' Pick

The insider added, "Tucker told him that it's not his thing personally, but he had no problem with Mike smoking while he was there". Mike, the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 until 1990 - recently admitted he and his ex-NFL player friend Eben Britton, 35, smoke about $40,000 worth on his California cannabis farm each month.

Page Six recently reported Mike's line of cannabis edibles includes a disfigured gummy in the shape of Evander Holyfield's ear, which he infamously bit in a 1997 bout. The boxer's chat with Tucker sparked controversy after he admitted his aim was to kill his opponents in the ring.

Mike, born Michael Gerard Tyson and dubbed "Iron Mike" and "The Baddest Man On The Planet", declared, "My adversity inspired me to be more than what I truly was… my mentality was - the more you hurt him, the more people will love you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Princess Anne Maintains Crown as Hardest-Working Royal
Related Posts
Mike Tyson Admits to Offering Remy Ma His Luxury Car to Stay the Night With Him

Mike Tyson Admits to Offering Remy Ma His Luxury Car to Stay the Night With Him

Mike Tyson Reveals Sciatica Battle Following Wheelchair Picture

Mike Tyson Reveals Sciatica Battle Following Wheelchair Picture

Mike Tyson Credits Magic Mushrooms and Cannabis to Help Him Stay in Shape

Mike Tyson Credits Magic Mushrooms and Cannabis to Help Him Stay in Shape

Mike Tyson Seen in Wheelchair After Saying His Death Is Coming 'Really Soon'

Mike Tyson Seen in Wheelchair After Saying His Death Is Coming 'Really Soon'

Latest News
Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial
  • Dec 24, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House
  • Dec 24, 2022

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Princess Anne Maintains Crown as Hardest-Working Royal
  • Dec 24, 2022

Princess Anne Maintains Crown as Hardest-Working Royal

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria
  • Dec 24, 2022

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

'90 Day Fiance' Star Stephanie Matto Sells Her Farts Again Despite Heart Attack Symptoms
  • Dec 24, 2022

'90 Day Fiance' Star Stephanie Matto Sells Her Farts Again Despite Heart Attack Symptoms

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast
  • Dec 24, 2022

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

LaNisha Cole Gushes Over Guy Who 'Changed' Her Life After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Gushes Over Guy Who 'Changed' Her Life After Shading Nick Cannon

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Yung Miami Not Blindsided by Diddy's Baby News: 'It Wasn't a Surprise'

Yung Miami Not Blindsided by Diddy's Baby News: 'It Wasn't a Surprise'