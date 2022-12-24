Princess Anne Maintains Crown as Hardest-Working Royal

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, King Charles is placed at No. 2 in this year's ranking, completing 181 engagements, while his younger brother, Prince Edward secures No. 3 with 143 engagements.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Princess Anne has again been confirmed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. The Princess Royal, 72, carried out 214 engagements in 2022, which included trips to America and the Falkland Islands.

It meant she racked up the highest number of official engagements out of the working royals. The results come after it was revealed for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch's record 70 years on the throne before her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate, carried out more than 21,000 engagements during her reign.

Her work was analyzed by the Court Circular, which is the official registry of visits and duties by senior royals. It comes after Anne topped the league for most royal engagements last year, which saw her attend 387, as well as in 2018, 2016 and 2015. Her brother King Charles, 74, was second in this year's ranking, completing 181 engagements, while his younger brother, Prince Edward, 58, was third with 143 engagements, followed by his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57, who completed 138.

The Prince of Wales, 40, attended 126 official appointments, and hosted his global environment project The Earthshot Prize, which had its second annual awards ceremony this year in Boston. His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 40, came ninth in the royal engagements rankings with 90 appearances completed, with Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, in sixth with 102.

