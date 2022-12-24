 

Claire and Jamie Face Uncertain Future in First Teaser of 'Outlander' Season 7

In addition to giving the special Christmas gift in the form of the first-look video, Starz announces that the upcoming season of the hit series will premiere next summer.

AceShowbiz - Starz gives a special Christmas gift for fans in the form of a first look at the upcoming season of "Outlander". On Friday, December 23, the network unveiled the first teaser for the hit show's upcoming season 7, which is set to premiere next summer.

In the beginning of the teaser, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) can be heard describing his dream, in which he saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) being surrounded by light. "There was light all around you. But it wasn't candlelight nor firelight," he tells her. "I thought that must be what electric light is like."

The teaser also features a plethora of clips of the dramatic season to come. One of them sees the fated Fraser's Ridge fire that prompts Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to travel to the past. Scenes of a somber funeral procession, Briana giving birth and Claire shockingly facing a hanging also flicker on the screen.

In a voiceover, Claire asks Jaime a big question that will follow the characters throughout the series. "How do you recognize something you've never seen in your live?" To that, Jaime responds, "I dream of the past. Why would I not dream of the future?"

Season 7 of "Outlander" will be based on the sixth and seventh books in author Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, "A Breath of Snow and Ashes" and "An Echo in the Bone". In addition to Sam, Caitriona and Sophie, cast members Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman are returning for the new season.

It will also feature some new faces. Charles Vandervaart joins the cast as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small plays Rachel Hunter, while Joey Phillips is set to portray Denzell Hunter.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts executive produces with series creator Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitriona and Sam. Meanwhile, Ronald's Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.

