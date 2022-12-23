Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Cover Images/ROGER WONG TV

The comedian, who was fired from 'The Goldbergs' in December 2021 following multiple on-set misbehavior accusations, has been cast in season 4 of 'Never Have I Ever'.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jeff Garlin is returning to TV. It was unveiled that the comedian has been cast in season 4 of "Never Have I Ever", one year after he was fired from "The Goldbergs" due to multiple on-set misbehavior accusations.

On the Netflix show, which is co-created by Mindy Kaling, Jeff will play the role of a cordial man named Len. According to Variety, the character is "described as a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."

Jeff was fired from "The Goldbergs" in December 2021 following multiple on-set misbehavior accusations. Of the mutual agreement between the actor and ABC's parent company Sony, sources previously claimed the cast and crew were thrilled when bosses dropped by the set and addressed "the elephant in the room" regarding the funnyman while congratulating them on the show's 200th episode.

Jeff has long been accused of misconduct at the workplace. Despite numerous complaints, he didn't see anything wrong with his behavior. Denying the claims, the Emmy nominee told Vanity Fair back in 2019, "There was no … Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination."

"And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed - because I like this guy. I like his wife. I've worked with them for years," the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star added. He was referring to an alleged moment in which he told the woman and her husband to get "the f**k out of his way" while on set.

"How I suddenly wake up one day and I don't like them - I don't get that. I will say the joke was missed and I apologize to him," he further explained. "If someone misses a joke, that's unfortunate to me. I don't like it."

