 

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
TV

The comedian, who was fired from 'The Goldbergs' in December 2021 following multiple on-set misbehavior accusations, has been cast in season 4 of 'Never Have I Ever'.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jeff Garlin is returning to TV. It was unveiled that the comedian has been cast in season 4 of "Never Have I Ever", one year after he was fired from "The Goldbergs" due to multiple on-set misbehavior accusations.

On the Netflix show, which is co-created by Mindy Kaling, Jeff will play the role of a cordial man named Len. According to Variety, the character is "described as a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."

Jeff was fired from "The Goldbergs" in December 2021 following multiple on-set misbehavior accusations. Of the mutual agreement between the actor and ABC's parent company Sony, sources previously claimed the cast and crew were thrilled when bosses dropped by the set and addressed "the elephant in the room" regarding the funnyman while congratulating them on the show's 200th episode.

  Editors' Pick

Jeff has long been accused of misconduct at the workplace. Despite numerous complaints, he didn't see anything wrong with his behavior. Denying the claims, the Emmy nominee told Vanity Fair back in 2019, "There was no … Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination."

"And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed - because I like this guy. I like his wife. I've worked with them for years," the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star added. He was referring to an alleged moment in which he told the woman and her husband to get "the f**k out of his way" while on set.

"How I suddenly wake up one day and I don't like them - I don't get that. I will say the joke was missed and I apologize to him," he further explained. "If someone misses a joke, that's unfortunate to me. I don't like it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Hands Out Toys During Hometown Giveaway, Makes It 'Snow for the Kids'

Christina Hall Reveals Mercury and Lead Poisoning Amid Struggle With 'Unexplained' Health Issues
Related Posts
Jeff Garlin Announces Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis a Year After On-Set Misconduct Allegations

Jeff Garlin Announces Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis a Year After On-Set Misconduct Allegations

Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce From Wife Maria After 24 Years of Marriage

Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce From Wife Maria After 24 Years of Marriage

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary
TV

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

The Old and New Gangs Show Up in First 'That '90s Show' Trailer

The Old and New Gangs Show Up in First 'That '90s Show' Trailer

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing