 

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The clip resurfaces online after the Duchess of Sussex claims in the second episode of her Netflix series 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't know how to curtsy before meeting the late monarch.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Meghan Markle caught lying? A resurfaced video sees the Duchess of Sussex curtseying on "Suits" years before she had to do it in front of Queen Elizabeth II. The clip resurfaces after Meghan claimed on "Harry & Meghan" that she didn't know how to curtsy before meeting the late monarch.

In a 2010 episode of "Suits", Meghan's paralegal character Rachel Zane could be seen doing a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. The footage was reposted by an Instagram user, who often posts about the royal family.

"Remember when #meghamarkle told #Oprah, she had no idea what curtsy was, Fergie had to tan out and teach her how to curtsy. She said she practiced in front of the house. In the Netflix documentary, she re-enacted the 'medieval dinner and tournament' curtsy and mocked the Queen," the user said in the caption.

"This only proves she knew well how to curtsey long before she met Harry - this season was filmed in 2010-11, as it aired in 2012. So her whole BS on Netflix about curtsying to the QE was just a mockery," the person continued. "It's interesting how @netflix or Oprah didn't bother to fact-check anything."

Adding that Meghan listed ballet as one of her skills, the user went on to blast the mom of two, "I don't understand why she has a need to lie about such silly things. There are so many lies and inconsistencies. It's just disturbing. … She just tells these stories and made up scenarios. It is so odd because no one even asked her to disclose any of these details."

  Editors' Pick

Meghan recounted her first encounter with Queen Elizabeth II in episode 2 of "Harry & Meghan." Harry explained, "My grandmother was the first senior member. She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

"It was surreal," Meghan added. "There wasn't some big moment of like, 'And now you're gonna meet my grandmother.' I didn't know I was gonna meet her until moments before."

"We were in the car, and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and [Harry] was like, 'Oh, my grandmother's here. She's gonna be there after church,' " the 41-year-old former actress went on. "And I remember we were in the car and driving up, and he said, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

Harry chimed in, "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that's weird."

Meghan added that it made her feel like she was living in "Medieval times." She recounted, "I curtsied as though I was like," before making a very exaggerated and drawn-out bow which many social media users found disrespectful.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

G Herbo Calls Himself 'Dumb' When Admitting to Cheating on Ari Fletcher With Taina
Related Posts
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Speaks Out After She Appears in Trailer of Harry and Meghan's New Show

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Speaks Out After She Appears in Trailer of Harry and Meghan's New Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Invited to Royal Christmas Lunch at Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Invited to Royal Christmas Lunch at Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Trailer for Upcoming Show 'Live to Lead' on Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Trailer for Upcoming Show 'Live to Lead' on Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demand Apology From Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demand Apology From Royal Family

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues