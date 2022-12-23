Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The clip resurfaces online after the Duchess of Sussex claims in the second episode of her Netflix series 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't know how to curtsy before meeting the late monarch.

AceShowbiz - Is Meghan Markle caught lying? A resurfaced video sees the Duchess of Sussex curtseying on "Suits" years before she had to do it in front of Queen Elizabeth II. The clip resurfaces after Meghan claimed on "Harry & Meghan" that she didn't know how to curtsy before meeting the late monarch.

In a 2010 episode of "Suits", Meghan's paralegal character Rachel Zane could be seen doing a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. The footage was reposted by an Instagram user, who often posts about the royal family.

"Remember when #meghamarkle told #Oprah, she had no idea what curtsy was, Fergie had to tan out and teach her how to curtsy. She said she practiced in front of the house. In the Netflix documentary, she re-enacted the 'medieval dinner and tournament' curtsy and mocked the Queen," the user said in the caption.

"This only proves she knew well how to curtsey long before she met Harry - this season was filmed in 2010-11, as it aired in 2012. So her whole BS on Netflix about curtsying to the QE was just a mockery," the person continued. "It's interesting how @netflix or Oprah didn't bother to fact-check anything."

Adding that Meghan listed ballet as one of her skills, the user went on to blast the mom of two, "I don't understand why she has a need to lie about such silly things. There are so many lies and inconsistencies. It's just disturbing. … She just tells these stories and made up scenarios. It is so odd because no one even asked her to disclose any of these details."

Meghan recounted her first encounter with Queen Elizabeth II in episode 2 of "Harry & Meghan." Harry explained, "My grandmother was the first senior member. She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

"It was surreal," Meghan added. "There wasn't some big moment of like, 'And now you're gonna meet my grandmother.' I didn't know I was gonna meet her until moments before."

"We were in the car, and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and [Harry] was like, 'Oh, my grandmother's here. She's gonna be there after church,' " the 41-year-old former actress went on. "And I remember we were in the car and driving up, and he said, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

Harry chimed in, "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that's weird."

Meghan added that it made her feel like she was living in "Medieval times." She recounted, "I curtsied as though I was like," before making a very exaggerated and drawn-out bow which many social media users found disrespectful.

