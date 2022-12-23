Megan Fox Spotted Shopping for Christmas With Her Kids and Machine Gun Kelly in Very Rare Outing

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks prior, the 'Transformers' actress was trolled by social media critics with a question about the whereabouts of her three children, to which she sarcastically replied, 'Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!?'

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox has finally been spotted with her three children. In a very rare outing ahead of the holiday season, the "Transformers" actress and her kids were seen shopping for Christmas. Her fiance Machine Gun Kelly was also present.

On Wednesday afternoon, December 21, the 36-year-old actress got in some last-minute Christmas shopping with MGK and her three sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, in Malibu. The gang was also joined by the actress' mother Gloria Darlene Fox.

For the outing, Megan bundled up with an oversized black puffer coat styled with another one of her beloved fur bucket hats. The "Jennifer's Body" star completed her fashion-forward winter wear with skin-tight black jeans and sky-high platform boots.

Megan's three boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, stuck by her side as they venture from store to store as a family. MGK, in the meantime, rocked a checker print Dolce & Gabbana puffer jacket. He styled his oversized outerwear with a plain white tee, white sweatpants and matching combat boots.

Upon learning of the sighting, one social media user commented, "This is a very rare sighting indeed! A mother with her offspring venturing out into the wild, not to be seen with them again for months." Another opined, "The body language says it all. Completely detached, no warmth and not interested." Someone came to Megan's defense, writing, "As usual, the Mum-shamers are out in full force."

Megan's rare outing with the kids came a few weeks after she was ridiculed by social media critics who asked the whereabouts of her three children as they're barely seen on her Instagram feed. The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star didn't waste her time clapping back. "Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found," she sarcastically wrote.

You can share this post!