See Megan Fox's Hilarious Clapback at Mom-Shamer
AceShowbiz - Megan Fox gets sick of being mom-shamed. Having been questioned about the whereabouts of her three children, the April O'Neil depicter in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" offered a hilarious clap-back at the troll.

On Wednesday, October 19, the 36-year-old actress shared some Instagram photos of herself on a swing and captioned them, "Pick me energy." All of a sudden, one user asked, "Where your kids at?"

The comment did not go unnoticed by Megan. She replied, "Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Megan is mother to three sons, 6-year-old Journey, 8-year-old Bodhi and 10-year-old Noah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. After splitting from Brian, she moved on to Machine Gun Kelly, who has now become her fiance.

Megan has always been unapologetic when people targeted their kids. Back in July 2021, she said her son Noah has been a subject to "mean, awful people and cruel people" on the internet for wearing dresses.

The "Transformers" star, however, made it clear that she'll do her best to protect him from the trolls. "I don't want him to ever have to read that s**t," she pointed out. "Because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses.' "

When appearing on "The Talk" in 2019, Megan explained that sometimes Noah will "dress himself and he likes to wear dresses." She added, "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.' "

