 

Sauce Walka Insists He Isn't Going to Jail After Associates' Arrests in RICO Case

Clapping back at those wishing him jail after fourteen men affiliated with his record label were taken into custody, the Houston rapper claims that he didn't commit any crimes.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sauce Walka has broken his silence on his associates' arrests on RICO charges. After many speculated on how he may be dragged into the case, the rapper insists that he isn't going to jail because he didn't commit any crimes.

In a video posted on social media, the 32-year-old clapped back at those wishing him jail. "I don't want to speak on this s**t too much but I see it's so many people that's just so joyous and so happy and hoping and praying that I go to jail in some way shape or form," he said in the clip filmed on the street while he was holding a cigar.

While admitting that he's "pushin' pornography," he claimed that he can't be charged in a RICO case for "selling d**k." He argued, "Well guess what you b***h a** mothaf**kas? Let me tell you somethin'…. n***a, I'm not going to jail for s**t unless they have a crime for selling my d**k. That's what I do. I don't even sell b***hes, I sell my d**k."

"That's what I do. I'm pushin' pornography," the Houston native added. He then stated that prosecutors can't charge in a RICO case for "selling my own d**k."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that fourteen members of Sauce Walka's crew have been arrested in Houston, Texas for gang-related activities. Thirteen of the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday, December 14. They are Anthony Ketchum, 35; Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins, 38; Brandon Milson, 32; Hassani Mills, 34; Jaylyn Pinson, 29; Josue Rodriguez, 32; Keith Moore, 34; Michael Henry, 32; Myles Smith, 23; Robert Thomas, 29; Sterling Brumant, 26; Titus Baisey, 35 and Toree White, 27.

They face charges for various crimes, including drug trafficking, possessing a "Glock switch" and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspects are reportedly members of The Sauce Factory in Houston, which coincidentally is the same crew of the rapper who founded the independent record label TSF in 2014.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Houston division announced the arrest and explained their intent. "For every criminal that we take off the streets, that's one less person being victimized," FBI Special Agent James Smith said. "Guns and drugs. They fuel violent crime. We will keep chipping away at these criminal enterprises to reduce the crime in the Houston area - that's our job."

