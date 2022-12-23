Al Roker Quits Twitter as He Needs to Take a Break Following Hospitalizations

NBC Celebrity

Fans are shocked upon learning of the weathercaster's announcement, with one writing, 'this saddens me, but your health is more important,' adding, 'We look forward to your posts of amazing meals, scenic photos, and health updates.'

AceShowbiz - Al Roker has bid farewell to Twitter. The "Today" host weathercaster, who was hospitalized twice recently due to blood clots, announced that he decided to quit the blue bird app because he needs to take a break.

On Wednesday, December 21, the 68-year-old tweeted, "Thank you Twitter. We had some great times but it's time to take a break." After encouraging fans to "connect" with him on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook, he wished his followers, "Happy Holidays!"

Fans were shocked upon learning of the announcement. One person in particular wrote, "this saddens me, but your health is more important. Take this time with your loving family, enjoy your retirement, and keep walking. We look forward to your posts of amazing meals, scenic photos, and health updates. We love you Al!"

Another replied, "Thank you for sharing your light all these years. You are a treasure. Meryy Christmas & know that we love you!" Someone else lamented, "Very sad - we will miss you - please take care of yourself."

Al's health battles hit headlines in November when he explained his temporary absence on the NBC morning show. He was rushed to the hospital once again just 24 hours after being released.

Earlier this month, Al opened up about his hospitalizations. "It's been a tough slog, I'm not gonna deny this. It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries," he while making a virtual appearance on the "Today" show.

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy," the weatherman further noted. "I've got to just get my strength back. I feel good. I feel strong. Every day I feel a little bit better."

