 

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Making use of Instagram Story, the 34-year-old re-shared the gospel singer's photo of him with his wife and their children spending quality time together in what appeared to be their backyard.

AceShowbiz - Kirk Franklin's son [Kerrion Franklin] has reignited their feud. Taking to social media, Kerrion called out his dad for excluding him from family pictures.

In the original post, meanwhile, Kirk penned, "Perfect father? No. Perfect husband? No. Perfect Christian? GOD NO." He added, "This picture is perfect because it's gone through a process…. Filters, coloring, all the things to make it perceivable that's how we always look."

"There are no perfect families, so this holiday season take that pressure off of yourself and love the flaws, failures and blemishes of your human family," he continued. "I love mine, and I thank God that they love me through my process….perfectly. Merry Christmas."

Back in March 2021, Kerrion leaked Kirk's expletive-filled phone call as the two had an argument. "you need to get your skinny motherf**king a** back out the goddamn way before I put my foot in your a**," the choirmaster could be heard saying. Near the end, he was also heard shouting, "I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me."

Kirk, however, has issued his apology. "Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate," he explained in an Instagram video. "I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologize."

