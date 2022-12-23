 

T.I. Slapped With $77K Lawsuit for Allegedly Damaging a Rental Home

Filing the lawsuit is Farzin Fazeli, who claims in the legal docs that the Atlanta rapper is responsible for $127,182.65 in damages done to the property located in Encino, California.

AceShowbiz - T.I. has been dragged to court by a former landlord. It was unveiled that the "Whatever You Like" rapper was hit with a $77,000 lawsuit for allegedly damaging a rental home in Encino, California.

Filing the lawsuit was Farzin Fazeli, who claimed Tip is responsible for $127,182.65 in damages done to the property. According to legal docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the emcee just gave the plaintiff a $50,000 deposit to cover the extensive damages, but refused to pay the outlying $77,182.65.

"The damages arise from a significant number of alterations done to the property that were done either without knowledge or some limited knowledge, but all with the agreement that the house would be placed back to how it was when it was originally leased," so read the lawsuit.

"It also includes physical damage, including but not limited to [a] projector, pool house floor, kitchen pantry door, drywall, and ceiling damage," it added. "Additionally, a painting owned by [Fazeli] was taken by [T.I.]."

Fazeli went on to allege that Tip leased out the California residence in July 2020 and that "he gave him a 60-day notice to vacate the property in June 2022." However, the rap star allegedly only paid rent through August and moved out by the end of the month.

Based on the claims, Fazeli is suing Tip for breach of contract. The landlord is also asking the court to award him more than $77,000 to force the Atlanta native to cover his legal fees.

That aside, Tip recently recently faced backlash over his snitching confession. However, his son King Harris defended him during an Instagram Live, saying, "Y'all could tell me I'm wrong or whatever. Y'all throwing out the wrong words... Look, listen. A snitch, a rat, a mouse is you putting somebody… If you put somebody else in trouble and you get out. Somebody has to do time and s**t like that for you [to be a snitch]."

