 

Shania Twain Feels Good Posing Nude to Show Off 'Her Menopausal Body'

The 57-year-old 'Waking Up Dreaming' singer poses in her birthday suit on the artwork of her newest single as she refuses to 'hide' her 'new body' behind the clothes.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shania Twain is proud of her "new body." The 57-year-old star - who stripped off on the cover of her latest single "Waking Up Dreaming" back in September - talked about how she's "comfortable in her own skin" and found the whole experience "really liberating."

"This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence. I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear - if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable," she told PEOPLE magazine.

"I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker also broke down boundaries with her debut music video "What Made You Say That" in 1993, in which she appeared braless with her midriff on show, but she started to get more self conscious as she "grew older."

She added, "From the very beginning - the very first video - I was ditching the bra. But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, 'Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.' "

However, the moment she felt her confidence "regressing," she decided "frig that" and wanted to embrace her figure. She explained, "I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body."

"I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing."

