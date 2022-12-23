 

Ridley Scott Explains How Joaquin Phoenix's 'Constant Questioning' Helps Improve 'Napoleon'

Movie

The 'Blade Runner' director reveals that he re-wrote his new movie about the iconic French emperor because of the 'constant questioning' by his leading actor.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ridley Scott reworked "Napoleon" script because of Joaquin Phoenix's "constant questioning." The 85-year-old director is directing the upcoming historical epic that sees Joaquin play the role of the French Emperor and explained how he made changes to the script to accommodate his leading actor.

"Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately, but out of intuition. That's what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he'll let you know. He made ('Napoleon') special by constantly questioning," Ridley told Empire magazine.

The "Blade Runner" director explained that Phoenix's approach proved beneficial for the movie's quality. Ridley said, "With Joaquin, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he's uncomfortable. And that kind of happened with 'Napoleon'."

"We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that, because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made it all grow bigger and better."

  Editors' Pick

Ridley and Joaquin had previously worked together on the blockbuster "Gladiator" and the filmmaker had high praise for the Oscar-winning star. He said, "With 'Napoleon', I think we dug in and found the character, or as close to what may have been. Joaquin is probably the most special, thoughtful actor I've ever worked with."

The movie will be released on Apple TV+ next year and is also set to feature Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon's wife Empress Josephine. The flick will chronicle the pair's addictive and often volatile relationship.

Tahar Rahim also features in the movie as Paul Barras - the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army. Ridley is producing the Apple TV+ project through his Scott Free Productions banner alongside Mark Huffam and Kevin Walsh.

