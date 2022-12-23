 

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers
Movie

The 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' actress recalls her early career as she struggled to land roles despite receiving prestigious title as Star of Tomorrow years ago.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Ackie almost gave up acting due to a lack of opportunities for black performers. Despite being named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow in 2017, the 30-year-old actress subsequently considered walking away from the movie business.

"People weren't looking for black actresses in the way they are now, and acting is expensive. I was still living at home. I was out of money. I was done with waiting," she shared.

Naomi starred alongside Florence Pugh in 2016's "Lady Macbeth". Naomi remembers how her co-star's career subsequently took off while she continued to struggle for opportunities. She told The Independent, "I think I was very naive. Universe-wise, it just wasn't my time."

  Editors' Pick

"But I also think it's much easier - or at least back then - to market ... there were more parts, and still are more parts, for white women. Especially those as talented as Florence."

"There are a lot of actresses of colour, and actors of colour in particular, who have fallen by the wayside because of the lack of material that is out there. Or the lack of adventurous directors and casting directors. I think we're getting better, but at the time ... they weren't interested."

Naomi is thrilled that her co-star has gone on to achieve so much success in the movie business. However, at the time, she took the situation personally, and has recalled discussing her frustrations with her dad.

Naomi - who plays Whitney Houston in a new biopic called "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - shared, "I told my dad, 'I can't get better without getting a job. And yet they want me to be good to get the job, so what am I gonna do?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shania Twain Feels Good Posing Nude to Show Off 'Her Menopausal Body'

Simon Cowell Says He's Still Planning His Wedding After a Year of Engagement
Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
'Little Mermaid' Director Denies Hidden Agenda Behind Halle Bailey's Casting
Movie

'Little Mermaid' Director Denies Hidden Agenda Behind Halle Bailey's Casting

James Cameron Teases Idea for 'Terminator' Reboot, Labels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 'Granddad Movie'

James Cameron Teases Idea for 'Terminator' Reboot, Labels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 'Granddad Movie'

Michelle Williams Wants Control of Heath Ledger Biopic

Michelle Williams Wants Control of Heath Ledger Biopic

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Nicolas Cage Takes Inspiration From Andy Warhol for Vampire Role in Dracula Spin-Off 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Takes Inspiration From Andy Warhol for Vampire Role in Dracula Spin-Off 'Renfield'

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers

Naomi Ackie Almost Quit Acting as She's Broke Due to Little Opportunities for Black performers