 

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort
YouTube/FOX News
Music

An unhappy Neal Schon is trying to legally block his pal Jonathan Cain from performing their band's songs at any events associated with Republican politician Donald Trump.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Journey's Neal Schon has sent a cease and desist letter to bandmate Jonathan Cain after the latter performed at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago. The 68-year-old lead guitarist was not happy when the 72-year-old keyboardist performed "Don't Stop Believin" at the former President's Florida resort in November because Journey "is not, and should not be, political."

Jonathan - whose wife Paula White-Cain was a spiritual advisor to Trump - is slammed by his bandmate for "unauthorised affiliation of Journey" with Trump's politics.

"Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarises the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political," Neal's lawyer wrote.

"Mr. Cain's unauthorised affiliation of Journey with the politics of Donald Trump has the band's fans up in arms, as is demonstrated by a sample of the attached emails and Twitter comments." Jonathan claimed it has resulted in "irreparable harm" to the group's brand and "earning potential."

  Editors' Pick

The letter went on, "This has caused, and continues to cause, irreparable harm to the Journey brand, its fan base and earning potential, especially in light of the forthcoming tour. Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics ... he should not be capitalising on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band."

Jonathan has hit back and accused his bandmate of lying. He responded, "Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies."

The band has had a number of legal fallouts over the years. Back in March 2020, Journey fired longtime bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith for an alleged "malicious and very ill-conceived" coup attempt to gain control of the band's copyright from Neal and Jonathan.

The pair's lawyer told Rolling Stone magazine at the time, "The Journey name is controlled by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. And for very good cause, they don't want to perform with Smith or Valory anymore, they don't want to have anything to do with them, and that's their right. They're going to go on with Journey, continue with the great success of the past and these two guys are going to get replaced."

Ross - who was also fired by the band in 1985 and replaced by Randy Jackson - and Steve later countersued. Randy returned to the group in May 2020.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bill Gates Weighs in on the Prospect of Being Kicked Out of World's Richest People List

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic
Related Posts
Journey Recruits Billy Idol and Toto as Supporting Acts for 2022 North American Arena Tour

Journey Recruits Billy Idol and Toto as Supporting Acts for 2022 North American Arena Tour

Journey Settles Dispute With Former Members Over Band's Name

Journey Settles Dispute With Former Members Over Band's Name

Journey Welcomes Back Former Member Randy Jackson

Journey Welcomes Back Former Member Randy Jackson

Journey's Drummer Steve Smith and Bassist Ross Valory Fired From the Band

Journey's Drummer Steve Smith and Bassist Ross Valory Fired From the Band

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV
Music

Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Boosie Badazz Gives Takeoff-Inspired Single 'Rocket Man' Music Video Treatment

Boosie Badazz Gives Takeoff-Inspired Single 'Rocket Man' Music Video Treatment

SZA Clarifies Inspirations Behind Her Albums After Trolls Label 'SOS' 'Sad Girl Music'

SZA Clarifies Inspirations Behind Her Albums After Trolls Label 'SOS' 'Sad Girl Music'

Brian May Defends Yungblud's 'We Are the Champions' Cover, Compares Him to Freddie Mercury

Brian May Defends Yungblud's 'We Are the Champions' Cover, Compares Him to Freddie Mercury

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason