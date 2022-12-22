Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Sony Pictures Movie

The 'Master of None' actress braces herself for potential scrutiny as she takes on the role of the 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' hitmaker in the upcoming movie.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Ackie believes she's potentially "putting [herself] in the firing line" by playing Whitney Houston in a new biopic. After being cast as the chart-topping icon in "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody", the 31-year-old actress feels a little anxious about the extra scrutiny that could come her way in the coming weeks.

"I know that by playing Whitney I'm potentially putting myself in the firing line. Though I'm more aware of [what I'm getting into] because I'm 31 and she was 19 when she entered the industry," she explained.

Naomi loves her job, but she still doesn't feel comfortable with fame. She told The Independent, "I love being in front of the camera and telling stories, but [fame] feels alien to me. I can already see my life changing. And I really like my life!"

Whitney passed away in February 2012, aged 48, with a coroner later confirming that her death was caused by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."

However, Naomi is keen to dwell on her career and her achievements, rather than the struggles that she had in her personal life. The actress explained, "We like the binaries of good and bad. But I'm a big believer that you can be many things at once."

"When I think about Whitney - yes, obviously there are the drugs and her illness of addiction. But in comparison to the amount that she gave us musically, and especially if you're of a minority - whether that's your sexuality or the colour of your skin - the access she provided us is huge."

"On top of that, the sacrifices she made that allow people like me to even play her in the first place. Without Whitney, or so many other pioneers of that time, we wouldn't even be talking about diversity today. To me, that far outweighs any of the other parts of her life."

You can share this post!