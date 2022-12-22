 

Bill Gates Weighs in on the Prospect of Being Kicked Out of World's Richest People List

Bill Gates Weighs in on the Prospect of Being Kicked Out of World's Richest People List
CBS
Celebrity

The Microsoft billionaire knows he will be removed from the list of the wealthiest people on earth sooner or later as he continues to give away his money to charities.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates predicts he's going to drop off the World's Richest People list. The billionaire Microsoft co-founder - who is famous for his philanthropy work through the Bill and Melinda Games Foundation with his now-ex wife - has claimed that donating to charity will drastically reduce his wealth as time goes on.

"I turned 67 in October. It's hard to believe I'm that old - in America, most people my age are retired! But I won't be slowing down anytime soon. I'm still going full speed on the project I began more than two decades ago, which is to give the vast majority of my resources back to society," he wrote in his annual year-end post on the Gates Notes Blog.

"Although I don't care where I rank on the list of the world's richest people, I do know that as I succeed in giving, I will drop down and eventually off the list altogether. I've always viewed my philanthropy as a way to help reduce the awful inequities I see around the world. I also feel a responsibility to give my wealth back to society in ways that do the most good for the most people."

Bill, 67, also reflected on the news his eldest daughter Jennifer, 26, is expecting her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar, and he'll "become a grandfather next year." He admitted, "Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional."

  Editors' Pick

"And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."

The philanthropic organisation, which strives to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty across the globe, was launched in 2000. The couple were granted a divorce in August 2021 after she filed for the separation in May that year after 27 years of marriage.

Reflecting on their breakup, Bill added, "Everyone in the world has experienced loss during this time - of loved ones, financial security, or a way of life. Because of my position, I'm insulated from many of these hardships."

"But I too have hit some personal low points over the past few years, including the death of my father and the end of my marriage. As I reflect on the past and look ahead to next year, I'm feeling grateful for the people in my life who support me in difficult moments."

"They remind me of what's important, and they inspire me to be a better father and friend. Being wealthy makes my life much more comfortable, but not more fulfilling. For that, I need family, friends, and a job where I work on things that matter. I'm grateful to have all three."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Wilde Secretly Divorced Husband After 25 Years of Marriage

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort
Related Posts
Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Debuts Baby Bump When Announcing First Pregnancy With Husband Nayel

Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Debuts Baby Bump When Announcing First Pregnancy With Husband Nayel

Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Dating a New Man After Their Divorce

Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Dating a New Man After Their Divorce

Bill Gates' Teenage Daughter Slapped With Racist Comments After Posting This Photo on Instagram

Bill Gates' Teenage Daughter Slapped With Racist Comments After Posting This Photo on Instagram

Bill Gates 'Experiencing Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates 'Experiencing Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi