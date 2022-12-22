This Is How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom's New Documentary About Their Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

In the first trailer of the upcoming documentary, the former NBA star opens up about his drug use during his time with Khloe and how it led to his downfall.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian couldn't care less about Lamar Odom's shocking new documentary "TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians". If a new report is to be believed, "The Kardashians" star "wants nothing to do" with the documentary, which is set to be released on January 2, 2023.

"Khloe wants nothing to do with this and wishes neither herself nor her family's name was being dragged into this," a source told HollywoodLife.com about the reality TV star, who was married to the former NBA star from 2009 until 2016.

The informant continued, "She has no animosity towards him but wishes he would just leave it in the past." It was also said that the mom of two "doesn't feel any need to rehash things and would like for him to stop bringing it up. He's free to share his story but would appreciate him leaving her name out of it."

Another source revealed to "The Kardashians" star "does not understand his motivation in doing this and does not understand why he included their family name in the title of this project. It is just not necessary."

"Khloe is disappointed that Lamar did this because she feels that there was simply no need to rip open old wounds," the insider continued. "Khloe and Lamar both have been open about the reasons that their marriage ended and his issues surrounding drugs played out on 'KUWTK'. This is a long time ago now and Khloe is a mother."

The new report arrived after Lamar dropped the first trailer for his upcoming documentary. In the sneak-peek video, Lamar opened up about his drug use during his time with Khloe and how it led to his downfall. "Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar told host Harvey Levin in the trailer. "I had a wife…and cocaine."

According to the synopsis, "The all-new revealing special, 'TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians', takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom's troubled marriage to Khloe Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career. Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way."

