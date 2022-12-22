Zendaya's Fans Gush Over Her New Bob Haircut

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The two-time Emmy Award winner shows off her stunning sultry new look on Instagaram with a boomerang clip that features her tucking her shorter tresses behind her ears.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is ready to welcome a new year with a fresh look. The 26-year-old actress/singer has shown off her new hairstyle on Instagram after getting a bob haircut by celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform to showcase her new look, the "Euphoria" star posted on Wednesday, December 21 a boomerang clip of her sporting shorter hair, which she also dyed blonde. In the clip, she quickly tucked her tresses behind her ears before she posed seductively for the camera.

Her honey-hued locks were parted down the middle, blown into a sleek, smooth texture. She donned a white T-shirt underneath a black vest and dark pants with a belt, while accessorizing with a gold necklace and a silver watch.

Zendaya first debuted her new look at the "Euphoria" FYC event in Los Angeles. Joined by her co-stars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, she looked sophisticated in a black short sleeve top with a printed pencil skirt from Schiaparelli Fall 2021 collection, teamed with sleek Christian Louboutin patent-leather pumps.

While Zendaya left her Instagram post captionless, many of her followers have left gushing comments. "SLAY QUEEN," one person raved. Another weighed in, "OH PURRRRRR." A third fan said, "Love!!!" while another remarked, "Awww this looks nice."

Giving a thumbs-up to Zendaya's bob cut, someone said, "Ok Bob," and another wrote, "THE BOB!!!! Yes!!" Someone praised her as calling her a "beauty," while others described her look as giving "Chic Baddie vibes" and "90's grunge!"

Her "Euphoria" co-star Storm Reid also chimed in. "Ridiculous," she simply wrote with a heart-eye emoji. Someone else was happy to see a new post from the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, writing, "we need these updated everyday Z, thanks," as she uploaded her most recent photo on November 23.

You can share this post!