 

Zendaya's Fans Gush Over Her New Bob Haircut

Zendaya's Fans Gush Over Her New Bob Haircut
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The two-time Emmy Award winner shows off her stunning sultry new look on Instagaram with a boomerang clip that features her tucking her shorter tresses behind her ears.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is ready to welcome a new year with a fresh look. The 26-year-old actress/singer has shown off her new hairstyle on Instagram after getting a bob haircut by celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform to showcase her new look, the "Euphoria" star posted on Wednesday, December 21 a boomerang clip of her sporting shorter hair, which she also dyed blonde. In the clip, she quickly tucked her tresses behind her ears before she posed seductively for the camera.

Her honey-hued locks were parted down the middle, blown into a sleek, smooth texture. She donned a white T-shirt underneath a black vest and dark pants with a belt, while accessorizing with a gold necklace and a silver watch.

  Editors' Pick

Zendaya first debuted her new look at the "Euphoria" FYC event in Los Angeles. Joined by her co-stars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, she looked sophisticated in a black short sleeve top with a printed pencil skirt from Schiaparelli Fall 2021 collection, teamed with sleek Christian Louboutin patent-leather pumps.

While Zendaya left her Instagram post captionless, many of her followers have left gushing comments. "SLAY QUEEN," one person raved. Another weighed in, "OH PURRRRRR." A third fan said, "Love!!!" while another remarked, "Awww this looks nice."

Giving a thumbs-up to Zendaya's bob cut, someone said, "Ok Bob," and another wrote, "THE BOB!!!! Yes!!" Someone praised her as calling her a "beauty," while others described her look as giving "Chic Baddie vibes" and "90's grunge!"

Her "Euphoria" co-star Storm Reid also chimed in. "Ridiculous," she simply wrote with a heart-eye emoji. Someone else was happy to see a new post from the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, writing, "we need these updated everyday Z, thanks," as she uploaded her most recent photo on November 23.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Cruise's Never Tried the Famous White Chocolate Cake He Sends for Christmas

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone
Related Posts
Zendaya's Mom Slams 'Clickbait' News Amid Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Zendaya's Mom Slams 'Clickbait' News Amid Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Rumors Swirl as They're Ready to Settle Down

Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Rumors Swirl as They're Ready to Settle Down

Zendaya and Tom Holland Ready to 'Settle Down' Together After Dating for 1 Year

Zendaya and Tom Holland Ready to 'Settle Down' Together After Dating for 1 Year

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi