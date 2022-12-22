Justin Bieber's 'Trash' Merchandise Pulled by H&M After Being Sold Without His Approval

Instagram Celebrity

The clothing company finally removes Justin's merchandise from their stores and onlin after the Canadian star urged his fans not to by it by saying, 'The HnM MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT.'

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's merchandise has been removed from H&M. The brand finally pulled the collection after the "Stay" hitmaker put it on blast for using his name and likeness without his approval.

"H&M has followed proper approval procedures," the company said in a statement to E! News. "Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

Justin called out H&M on Monday, December 19. "I didn't aprove [sic] any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval," he argued on Instagram Story.

"SMH I WOULDN'T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU," Justin continued. In a following Story, the 28-year-old Canadian pop star went on stressing, "The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT."

Fans were also enraged by the company's decision to sell Justin merch without his consent. They shared photos on Twitter that spotlighted other items, including sweatshirts reading "World Tour" and a phone case emblazoned with lyrics from his song "Ghost".

"Why you selling Justin's stuff w/o his knowledge… that's sketchy," one person commented on the brand's latest post, while another user added, "Shame on you." Another Belieber wrote, "Using Justin's face and brand without his permission? I hope you guys get sued by him and his team !"

H&M initially remained defiant, "stressing that the brand always follows "proper approval procedures." In an email to the Daily News, the rep said, "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

