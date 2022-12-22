 

Justin Bieber's 'Trash' Merchandise Pulled by H&M After Being Sold Without His Approval

Justin Bieber's 'Trash' Merchandise Pulled by H&M After Being Sold Without His Approval
Instagram
Celebrity

The clothing company finally removes Justin's merchandise from their stores and onlin after the Canadian star urged his fans not to by it by saying, 'The HnM MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT.'

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's merchandise has been removed from H&M. The brand finally pulled the collection after the "Stay" hitmaker put it on blast for using his name and likeness without his approval.

"H&M has followed proper approval procedures," the company said in a statement to E! News. "Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

Justin called out H&M on Monday, December 19. "I didn't aprove [sic] any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval," he argued on Instagram Story.

  Editors' Pick

"SMH I WOULDN'T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU," Justin continued. In a following Story, the 28-year-old Canadian pop star went on stressing, "The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT."

Fans were also enraged by the company's decision to sell Justin merch without his consent. They shared photos on Twitter that spotlighted other items, including sweatshirts reading "World Tour" and a phone case emblazoned with lyrics from his song "Ghost".

"Why you selling Justin's stuff w/o his knowledge… that's sketchy," one person commented on the brand's latest post, while another user added, "Shame on you." Another Belieber wrote, "Using Justin's face and brand without his permission? I hope you guys get sued by him and his team !"

H&M initially remained defiant, "stressing that the brand always follows "proper approval procedures." In an email to the Daily News, the rep said, "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Richard E. Grant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Wife on Her Birthday

Charlamagne Tha God Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over 2001 Incident
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber Warns Fans Against Buying 'Trash' HnM Merch Made Without His Approval

Justin Bieber Warns Fans Against Buying 'Trash' HnM Merch Made Without His Approval

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Attend Billie Eilish's Lavish 21st Birthday Party

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Attend Billie Eilish's Lavish 21st Birthday Party

Justin Bieber, Madonna and More Hit With Lawsuit Over Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Endorsements

Justin Bieber, Madonna and More Hit With Lawsuit Over Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Endorsements

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi