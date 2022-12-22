Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tomorrow 2' femcee, who has been nominated for the 2023 Grammys, has been dragged once again as Ray offered more salary for the role than she did around a week ago.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has been compared to Rolling Ray after he announced a job vacancy for a personal assistant. The "Tomorrow 2" femcee has been dragged once again as Ray offered more salary for the role than she did around a week ago.

"Looking for an assistant! Pay is 1500 uh week! Not including food, whatever I eat is what I eat unless we on uh lunch/dinner date that's including you," Ray penned on Twitter. "Must also be over 21! With uh drivers license & no prior convections unless willing to explain why you got the charge. Thank u."

A fan then asked, "Do you like scorpios." In response, Ray replied, "scorpio's are highly wanted! But I don't really care what sign u are."

Upon learning of the ad, people name-dropped GloRilla, with one writing, "Someone tell GloRilla this is an acceptable pay for a personal assistant." Another added, "He paying more than Glorilla."

Earlier this month, GloRilla revealed that she was seeking a personal assistant. The PA must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, outstanding time management and organizational skills, customer service skills, ability to multitask and prioritize workloads as well as at least a high school education.

According to the ad, the PA would also be required to organize meetings, doctor and dental appointments, and travel arrangements and run "various errands." She said they would get $550 a week.

Many took issue with the salary offered, but the female rapper insisted it was a fair deal. Let me tell you muthaf**kas something that's talking about '$550 too low.' It really need to be $500," she explained. "But, for real. First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel. If you want to have pay, then pay for your own flight and your own travel. And see how much them $500-a** flight tickets be."

You can share this post!