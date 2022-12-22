 

Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant

Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Tomorrow 2' femcee, who has been nominated for the 2023 Grammys, has been dragged once again as Ray offered more salary for the role than she did around a week ago.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has been compared to Rolling Ray after he announced a job vacancy for a personal assistant. The "Tomorrow 2" femcee has been dragged once again as Ray offered more salary for the role than she did around a week ago.

"Looking for an assistant! Pay is 1500 uh week! Not including food, whatever I eat is what I eat unless we on uh lunch/dinner date that's including you," Ray penned on Twitter. "Must also be over 21! With uh drivers license & no prior convections unless willing to explain why you got the charge. Thank u."

A fan then asked, "Do you like scorpios." In response, Ray replied, "scorpio's are highly wanted! But I don't really care what sign u are."

  Editors' Pick

Upon learning of the ad, people name-dropped GloRilla, with one writing, "Someone tell GloRilla this is an acceptable pay for a personal assistant." Another added, "He paying more than Glorilla."

Earlier this month, GloRilla revealed that she was seeking a personal assistant. The PA must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, outstanding time management and organizational skills, customer service skills, ability to multitask and prioritize workloads as well as at least a high school education.

According to the ad, the PA would also be required to organize meetings, doctor and dental appointments, and travel arrangements and run "various errands." She said they would get $550 a week.

Many took issue with the salary offered, but the female rapper insisted it was a fair deal. Let me tell you muthaf**kas something that's talking about '$550 too low.' It really need to be $500," she explained. "But, for real. First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel. If you want to have pay, then pay for your own flight and your own travel. And see how much them $500-a** flight tickets be."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Big Sean Mourns Death of His Aunt

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend
Related Posts
GloRilla Defends Proposing $550 Weekly Salary for Personal Assistant

GloRilla Defends Proposing $550 Weekly Salary for Personal Assistant

GloRilla Disgusts People After Sharing Her Nastiest Bedroom Story

GloRilla Disgusts People After Sharing Her Nastiest Bedroom Story

GloRilla Faces More Backlash After Doubling Down on Her '50/50' Comment

GloRilla Faces More Backlash After Doubling Down on Her '50/50' Comment

GloRilla Blasts a DJ for Lying About Collaborating With Her

GloRilla Blasts a DJ for Lying About Collaborating With Her

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi