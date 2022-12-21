 

Elizabeth Hurley Slams British Airways After She's Left Stranded Without Food, Water or Hotel

The 'Austin Powers' actress gets sarcastic as she calls out British Airways over their 'extraordinary service' after they left stranded passengers without food, water or hotel.

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Hurley has labelled British Airways "dodgy" after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, blasts the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.

"Still stranded - no food, water or hotel. Pretty dodgy service," Elizabeth said on Monday before later adding, "Still nothing from @british_airways. Extraordinary service! Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying."

British Airways apologised after a technical issue caused massive delays to flights, with departures to Denver, Boston, Tokyo, Washington DC, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, and New York cancelled. It said on Monday, "Our flights due to depart the USA tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating."

"We're sorry for any disruption this will cause to our customers' plans, our aim is for these flights to depart as quickly as possible. This is not a safety issue. We are keeping our customers up to date and providing them with refreshments."

It later said it had "resolved a temporary issue" that affected some of its long-haul "flight planning systems overnight," which "resulted in delays to our schedule," adding, "We're sorry for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans."

