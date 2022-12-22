Big Sean Mourns Death of His Aunt

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper announces his aunt passing on social media more than a month after he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jhene Aiko.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean is mourning the death of his loved ones. Revealing that her aunt has sadly passed away, the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper took to social media to remember her.

Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 20, the emcee shared a photo that appeared to show his aunt laying on her hospital bed. Alongside the snap, he penned, "Aunt Vi [one red heart emoji] My baby was born last month and now my Aunt Vu (94 years old) has made her beautiful transition."

"I stayed at her house to visit LA from Detroit when I was 7. What a strong, beautiful, heroic, kind smart, giving woman! Her impact and presence changed our family forever," the rap star added. ("This pic was while she was napping last night n we sat around her talking n thanking her for everything)."

Sean shared the sad news more than a month after he welcomed his first child with Jhene Aiko. To announce the baby's arrival, he shared some photos during the labor and the moment after the baby was born.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the proud dad gushed in the caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

While baby Sani is the couple's first child together, he is Aiko's second child. The "None of Your Concern" singer is also a parent to daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

News of Aiko's second pregnancy emerged in July. "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," her representative told PEOPLE at that time.

The 34-year-old star eventually confirmed her baby news on Instagram, sharing a nude maternity photo of herself cradling her stomach set against an edited celestial background.

The couple first met in 2012. After collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album "Twenty88" in 2016, they developed a close relationship. "I love her and I know she loves me," Sean once told Billboard and the pair have dated on and off in the years since.

