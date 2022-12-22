 

Big Sean Mourns Death of His Aunt

Big Sean Mourns Death of His Aunt
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper announces his aunt passing on social media more than a month after he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jhene Aiko.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean is mourning the death of his loved ones. Revealing that her aunt has sadly passed away, the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper took to social media to remember her.

Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 20, the emcee shared a photo that appeared to show his aunt laying on her hospital bed. Alongside the snap, he penned, "Aunt Vi [one red heart emoji] My baby was born last month and now my Aunt Vu (94 years old) has made her beautiful transition."

"I stayed at her house to visit LA from Detroit when I was 7. What a strong, beautiful, heroic, kind smart, giving woman! Her impact and presence changed our family forever," the rap star added. ("This pic was while she was napping last night n we sat around her talking n thanking her for everything)."

Sean shared the sad news more than a month after he welcomed his first child with Jhene Aiko. To announce the baby's arrival, he shared some photos during the labor and the moment after the baby was born.

  Editors' Pick

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the proud dad gushed in the caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

While baby Sani is the couple's first child together, he is Aiko's second child. The "None of Your Concern" singer is also a parent to daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

News of Aiko's second pregnancy emerged in July. "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," her representative told PEOPLE at that time.

The 34-year-old star eventually confirmed her baby news on Instagram, sharing a nude maternity photo of herself cradling her stomach set against an edited celestial background.

The couple first met in 2012. After collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album "Twenty88" in 2016, they developed a close relationship. "I love her and I know she loves me," Sean once told Billboard and the pair have dated on and off in the years since.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rick Ross Spoils His BM Briana With Icy Chain Despite Pretty Vee Romance

Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant
Related Posts
Big Sean Mentally Shaken After Takeoff's Shooting Death: 'Not Doing So Well'

Big Sean Mentally Shaken After Takeoff's Shooting Death: 'Not Doing So Well'

Big Sean Urges YK Osiris to Put Self-Love First After Suicidal Scare

Big Sean Urges YK Osiris to Put Self-Love First After Suicidal Scare

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby During L.A. Concert

Big Sean Gushes About Becoming a Dad After Jhene Aiko's Pregnancy Confirmation

Big Sean Gushes About Becoming a Dad After Jhene Aiko's Pregnancy Confirmation

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi