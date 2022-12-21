Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Details How She Surprises Cancer-Stricken Fan

Instagram Celebrity

In a TikTok video, Todrick reveals that the 'All Too Well' hitmaker gives the said fan, whose name is Estelle, a box 'bigger than her body' upon learning of her story.

AceShowbiz - It's widely known that Taylor Swift has been so kind to Swifties. Recently, the Grammy winner's BFF Todrick Hall shared a story of her sweet gesture toward a cancer-stricken fan named Estelle.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday, December 19, Todrick explained, "About a week ago, I got a message from my good friend, Holly, who told me that one of her closest friends, Estelle, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in the eye, brain and spine." He added, "And Estelle is a gigantic Taylor Swift fan."

"So much so, that she had a Taylor Swift-themed bridal shower, and her dream is to get a message from Taylor or get Taylor's attention to let her know how huge of a fan she is." Noting that he has seen footage of Estelle's "incredible bridal shower," Todrick decided to send the clip to Taylor, who reportedly told him, "I would love to send her something. What is her address?"

Todrick went on to elaborate, "This morning I woke up and got chills all over my body when I saw this message from Estelle saying that a box showed up, bigger than her body, full of Taylor Swift merchandise." He further noted, "I know that she had a smile from ear to ear. She's been DMing me all day and I just wanted you to know that there's so many stories like this that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart."

Estelle herself expressed her gratitude in her own post. Re-sharing Todrick's video on Instagram, the fan gushed, "I will never be able to put into words how special and loved you have both made me feel @todrick & @taylorswift, thank you for supporting me and lifting me up during the most difficult time in my life."

"I am eternally grateful for you guys and will never, ever, ever, forget this feeling," Estelle added. "Thank you for all of the joy, love, positivity, and light you bring to this world. We do not deserve you. I love you so much."

