Elon Musk to Hire 'Someone Foolish' to Replace Him as Twitter CEO

The Tesla co-founder vows to quit as the head of the social media company after he asked in a poll whether he should 'step down as head of Twitter,' with 57.5 percent of people who voted saying yes.

Dec 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk has vowed to quit as Twitter CEO two months after buying the platform for $44 billion. The 51-year-old Tesla co-founder has responded to a social media poll he posted on the site which asked whether he should "step down as head of Twitter," with 57.5 percent of people who voted saying yes.

On Tuesday night, December 20, he tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software [and] servers teams." Over the weekend, he had promised to "abide by the results of this poll," which ran for 12 hours and saw 17,502,391 Twitter users cast their vote.

Elon Musk declared he'll quit as Twitter CEO.

The billionaire insisted he didn't have a successor in mind when he posed the question. In response to one user suggesting he already has a new CEO "picked out," Elon replied, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

He also wrote to another user, "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive." And he also issued two warnings along with the vote.

In one, he wrote, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." In a later tweet, he added, "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

Elon has been under fire recently for a number of decisions on the platform, including reports he had been suspending the Twitter accounts of reporters from major news outlets. According to TMZ, he used his power to silence the likes of Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from WaPo, Matt Binder from Mashable, Ryan Mac from NYT, Micah Lee from The Intercept as well as Keith Olbermann and Aaron Rupar.

Some journalists have shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter which reads, "Your account is suspended. After careful review , we determined your account broke Twitter rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can't Tweet, Retweet or Like content. You won't be able to create new accounts. If you think we got this wrong, you can submit an appeal."

In another controversial move, he has allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to effectively pay for verification via a blue tick, and last month the platform stopped taking action against accounts spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

