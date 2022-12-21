 

Britney Spears Debunks Wild Death Theory Sparked by Odd Instagram Posts

Fans believe that the 'Baby One More Time' singer might've been in danger as she's not seen in New York City despite claiming on social media a few days earlier that she's flying to NYC.

  • Dec 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is making it clear that she is safe and sound. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker has shut down the wild death theory which was sparked by her strange and bizarre Instagram posts.

Fans worried the 41-year-old pop superstar might be in danger as they believe she's not the one who runs her social media after she's not seen in New York City despite claiming on her Instagram account last week that she's flying to NYC. Fans also became concerned when both of her parents arrived in Los Angeles last week, wondering if maybe something had happened to the singer.

On Tuesday, December 20, sources close to Britney told TMZ that she's actually vacationing in Mexico with her husband Sam Asghari and that she made up her New York trip to throw off her fans and photographers that might have tried to tail her. As for her parents' arrival in Los Angeles, insiders said that they were in town because Britney's niece, her brother Bryan Spears' daughter, was in a Christmas production "The Nutcracker" and they just came to see her perform.

Also on Tuesday, Britney debunked the growing fan theory by posting several semi-nude photos and videos of herself in the shower that she said were taken in Mexico. "Instagram doesn't like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here's a selfie of me in Mexico !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I'm treated as an equal … let's have coffee and talk about it !!!" the "Baby One More Time" singer captioned one of her posts.

In a second post featuring a video of herself posing while being showered with water, Britney wrote, "I'm posting these from Mexico !!!! Honestly I have no idea why but I can see better !!!!" She added, "I was in the shower for 2 hours but we can't reveal our bodies now !!! There's something about shooting in water !!! I wanted to see my eyes !!!"

