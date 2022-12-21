 

DaBaby Wins $6M Lawsuit Over 2020 Miami Brawl

Back in 2020, a Florida promoter named Kenneth Carey sued the 30-year-old North Carolina rapper, accusing the star of physically assaulting him over a failed payment.

  • Dec 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has finally settled a 2020 lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl. Following a five-day trial, the "ROCKSTAR" rapper's legal team came out victorious on Monday, December 19.

TMZ reported that a jury sided with DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago. A criminal battery charge was also previously dropped.

"Along with our client, Jonathan Kirk, we are thrilled that this federal jury, after a five-day trial, came to the same conclusion that we have maintained for almost three years -that these plaintiffs were attempting to use the legal system to shake down Mr. Kirk," his attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to the news outlet.

The lawyer added, "Mr. Kirk deserves all the credit in the world for not caving in to these plaintiffs' cash demands and having the confidence in the facts and his legal team to take this to a jury trial for a complete and total victory!"

Back in 2020, a Florida promoter named Kenneth Carey accused the North Carolina rapper of physically assaulting him over a failed payment. The two allegedly started arguing after the emcee's team demanded an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of damages that they had to pay for their rental car. When Kenneth refused to give him the money, DaBaby allegedly beat the promoter up in addition to robbing him and his friend.

Kenneth claimed that they lost personal items such as money and a cellphone during the fight, which was captured on camera by innocent bystanders.

Kenneth and his team later filed a civil suit against the rapper. He sought $6 million in damages for breach of contract, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In response to that, DaBaby filed a countersuit against Kenneth for unspecified damages, accusing him of using his photo and name to promote events without his permission.

