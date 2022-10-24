 

Cardi B Ends Beef With Madonna After Calling Queen of Pop 'Disappointment' for Mentioning Her Online

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker initially took issue with the Queen of Pop's Instagram Story in which she name-dropped her, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus when reflecting on her 1992 'Sex' book.

  • Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has cleared up a little misunderstanding with Madonna. Just hours after calling the Queen of Pop a "disappointment" for mentioning her online, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker insinuated that they have ended their brief feud.

"I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful….Have a great day and drive safely yallll," the 30-year-old raptress declared on Twitter on Sunday, October 23. She also quote-retweeted the singer's tweet that read, "I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will." In her message, she wrote back, "Love you [one red heart emoji]."

Cardi initially took issue with Madonna's Instagram Story, which was made on the 30th anniversary of the latter's "Sex" book. "30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," Madonna penned on Saturday. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the mother of six further recalled. "I was called a w***e, a witch, a heretic and the devil."

Madonna went on to note, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball." She concluded her post by writing, "You're welcome b***hes."

Catching wind of the snap, Cardi fumed on Twitter, "I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. The wife of Offset added, "These icons really become disappointments once [you] make it in the industry. That's why I keep to myself."

In another deleted message, which was a response to a fan, Cardi divulged that it was the "tone" of Madonna's message that made her speak out.

