 

Olivia Wilde Defended by Animal Shelter Over Decision to Rehome Her Dog

Olivia Wilde Defended by Animal Shelter Over Decision to Rehome Her Dog
Vogue
Celebrity

After former nanny claims the 'Booksmart' helmer got rid of her dog to spend more time with Harry Styles, dog rescue group insists her decision was made 'out of compassion and love.'

  • Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has decided to rehome her dog with its New York walker "out of compassion and love." Setting the record straight about what happened to the pet was the Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon.

The statement came after claims from the actress' former nanny that the "Don't Worry Darling" director had rehomed the dog to spend more time travelling with boyfriend Harry Styles, 28. Taking to Instagram, Maeday Rescue stated Olivia was a "huge animal rescue advocate" and "responsible pet owner" who acted "out of compassion and love" for Gordon. Maeday added he "had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker" who lived in Brooklyn.

They said Olivia called them to discuss the situation, and "after much thought and consideration" all parties involved felt giving the animal to the New York dog walker would be in "Gordy's best interest." It added, "Every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that's okay."

  See also...

Maeday also said Gordy has an Instagram page that proves he is "living his best life." It went on, "We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light."

Olivia and her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, 47, who share son Otis, eight, and six-year-old daughter Daisy, last week issued a joint statement hitting back a their children's former nanny's claims about their family life and relationship.

They said, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

You can share this post!

Robbie Coltrane's Death Certificate Lists Organ Failure Among Causes of Death

Elizabeth Debicki Spotted in Barcelona Filming Princess Diana's Final Night for 'The Crown'
Related Posts
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Avoid PDA on Date Night After Nanny's Drama

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Avoid PDA on Date Night After Nanny's Drama

Olivia Wilde Shares Recipe for Special Salad She Reportedly Prepared for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Shares Recipe for Special Salad She Reportedly Prepared for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Not Letting Anyone 'F**k' With Her as She Battles Through 'Hellfire' Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde Not Letting Anyone 'F**k' With Her as She Battles Through 'Hellfire' Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

David Beckham Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company

David Beckham Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company

Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Drew Barrymore Details Drunken Make-Out Session With George Clooney's Best Friend

Drew Barrymore Details Drunken Make-Out Session With George Clooney's Best Friend