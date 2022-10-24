Travis Scott's Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar Speaks Out After He Claims He Didn't Know Her

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper shuts down the cheating allegations via Instagram Story, by writing, 'Please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.'

Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has denied cheating on Kylie Jenner with his rumored fling Rojean Kar, but she insisted otherwise. Rojean decided to speak out after the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker claimed he didn't know her despite being hanging out together recently.

Travis initially shut down the cheating allegations on Saturday, October 22. "It's a lot of weird s**t going on," he penned on Instagram Story. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

"Okay, so what we're not going to do is we're not going to lie on me because…I've been good. I posted whatever f**king Story you guys wanted me to post," Rojean argued in a video shared on Instagram Story. "I pretended I didn't know you, went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much b***hest I got from it."

"But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me, when you've definitely been with me, when everyone's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c'mon. C'mon, sir," she added. "Even this Valentine's Day, I saw you, I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? You cheat on that b***h every single night. The whole f**king city sees it."

Travis sticks with his claims. He unleashed a screenshot of a comment written by someone underneath The Shade Room's post that contained the model's videos. It read, "big cap. i've been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. this lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does not f*k with her in any way. nothing else to see here."

Not stopping there, the father of two also shared an image from his Valentine's Day celebration with "The Kardashians" star. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me."