Kanye West Explains Why He's 'Envious' of Jewish People Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

When addressing his anti-Semitic statements in an interview with Piers Morgan, the 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker admits that sometimes he can be insensitive with his word of choice.

Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally addressed his anti-Semitic statements. When appearing on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" the "Donda" artist explained why he's "envious" of Jewish people.

Noting that he wanted to "hug every Jewish person," the 45-year-old said, "I'm envious of how they don't abort their children. I'm envious of how they don't shoot each other in the streets and then rap about it." He added, "I'm envious of how their families stay together."

"I'm envious that they turn their phones off on Friday nights and the family comes together. I'm envious of how they do business together," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian added. "And I want that for the darker Jews, I want that for Black people. We need that."

Ye also admitted that sometimes he can be insensitive with his word of choice. "I feel that my words demand more sensitivity for the frequency that I'm operating at and the amount of people that I'm communicating to," he said. "And I take that responsibility right now."

It arrived after Ye attacked Vogue's contributing editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson, who criticized his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. The "Gold Digger" hitmaker blasted Gabrielle in response to her criticism of the designs that Ye debuted at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on October 3.

Ye have since been dropped by Vogue. A spokesperson for the fashion magazine revealed on Friday, October 21 that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intends to work with the rapper/designer again.

Balenciaga also announced on the same day that it had severed ties with Ye. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the French fashion house's parent company Kering told WWD.