LeBron James Dubbed 'Best Father of All Time' After Sharing Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Zhuri

Instagram Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers player celebrates his daughter Zhuri's 8th birthday just a few weeks after he commemorated his son Bronny James's latest milestone.

Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - LeBron James has been praised by Internet users as he celebrated the latest milestone of his daughter. After the NBA star shared a birthday tribute to Zhuri, one person on Instagram dubbed him the "best father of all time."

On Saturday, October 22, the athlete shared some photos of him and his daughter. He also attached a picture in which he showed off a back tattoo of the 8-year-old's face when she was still a baby. In the caption, he gushed, "Happy Birthday my beautiful Princess of the Kingdom @allthingszhuri!!"

"Daddy's Lil Girl !! I love you, love you love you love you love you!! To infinity and beyond!" the Los Angeles Lakers player continued. He then added a series of brown heart emojis.

LeBron's post was then re-shared by The Shade Room, where a number of people left complimentary comments for him. "Best father of all time," one individual raved, while another exclaimed, "So precious I love a dad actually in his daughters life and showing her that love."

"I love how Lebron loves his family," a third penned. "Dads are so important in little girls lives. Love it!" someone else commented. A different user, in the meantime, wrote, "He's such an awesome Family man & Snes beautiful HBD princess."

LeBron has never shied away from showing his love for his children on social media. When Bronny James turned 18 on October 6, King James unleashed some throwback photos of himself and his son when he was still a baby on a basketball court. He followed it up with a picture of the two which was seemingly taken in recent months.

"How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it," LeBron captioned the post. "I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way! And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young [king] @bronny!!! Happy Bday."