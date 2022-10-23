 

Megan Thee Stallion Subtly Shuts Down Tasha K's Claims About Her Damaging Teyana Taylor's House

The blogger brought up the accusations against the Grammy-winning female rapper when hopping on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj on Friday night, October 21.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has subtly reacted to Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K's claims about her damaging Teyana Taylor's house. While she didn't directly fire back at the blogger, The "Plan B" raptress shut down the allegations by liking a tweet coming in her defense.

For the record, Tasha brought up the accusations against Megan when hopping on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj on Friday night, October 21. "We're just talking about Megan. You know she done f**ked up Teyana Taylor's house. Teyana had to sell that house. You know Megan was renting that house, and that's why [she] and [stylist E.J. King] fell out," she said.

Megan offered her response by liking a tweet from blogger Ken Barbie that read, "Meg rented from Teyana for a very short period in 2019 and left very early 2020. Teyana just sold the home nearly a month ago, it is not the same home of Meg's that was recently burglarized. Tasha also raised false allegations on Meg's fall out with her former stylist EJ King…"

"Tasha alleged EJ & Megan fell out due to Meg 'ruining' Teyana's home & owing her," so read the follow-up tweet. "Keep in mind, Megan left the home in early 2020, she was still working with EJ way past that & the two actually didn't stop working together until the [Tory Lanez] incident which took place in July 2020."

The Shade Room later posted a screenshot of the tweet, before Tasha stepped in to the comment section and wrote, "You damaged that lady house. She had to run you down for her bread. Ej suggested you rent out one of her homes to that lady." She further alleged, "On top of of trying to skip out on damages and back rent. Ej had to run you down for his 80k in work he did for you! Meg please! Yeah you rented the home then, but they both had to run you down for the bread you owed them… Ej!!"

"And tell your minion blogger. He got the story wrong… ain't nobody say nothing about Teyana selling that home because of you," Tasha continued. "What I said was is that she is selling the [email protected] let you rent & damaged! And now that your home was burglarized, she don't care cause Karma is a b****! Is what I said!"

