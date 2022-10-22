Stormzy Dubs His Split From Maya Jama His 'Biggest Catalyst for Growth as a Man'

YouTube/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Vossi Bop' star deeply regrets his 2019 break-up with the 'Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star' presenter as he describes it as 'the biggest loss a man can have.'

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Stormzy beats himself up over his split from Maya Jama but says it helped him to "grow up." The star called the break-up the "biggest loss a man can have" after the pair ended their four-year romance in 2019 after he "made a mistake."

"My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you," Stormzy, 29, said in quotes obtained by The Sun from Louis Theroux's new interview series.

"That's probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn't it? Away from someone passing away, that's the biggest loss you can have. The whole f****** palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I'd made. I didn't do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman."

And Stormzy has vowed to be a better partner if he ever gets a second chance at love. He said, "Long story short, I learned that if I don't want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing, I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again."

"I do want a family of my own and I want to get married and I want to settle. My idea of an amazing future is having my house and kinda running around and my missus there. And we're going to eat dinner at the dinner table."

However, he admitted that he has found it difficult to find love again following his split from Maya, 28. He said, "The idea of meeting a girl and then just going to get some food - that's alarm bells."

"Any time I've had a date we've got to go through a back door at the restaurant, otherwise people are going to blow up the poor girl's life. I'm still trying to work out the solution. I'll just wait for God to present me with my situation with my woman. I'm all out of ideas."