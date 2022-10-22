 

Vanessa Hudgens Stars in Eli Roth's Virtual-Reality Horror 'Haunted House'

The former 'High School Musical' actress is set to haunt fans in a new virtual-reality Halloween experience directed and written by Eli Roth exclusively for Meta.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens features in a new virtual-reality experience from horror director Eli Roth. In a new exclusive for Meta, the 33-year-old actress is inviting viewers into the "ultimate haunted house" in "Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat".

Coming from Roth's Crypt TV banner, the project takes fans on a Halloween adventure that goes horrifically wrong and culminates with an immersive haunted house. Written and directed by Roth, the 30-minute, 180-degree VR experience premieres in Meta's Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV on Friday, October 21. The experience will also be available to watch on Crypt TV's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The "Trick-VR-Treat" story will unfold from the perspective of a teenager in the most exciting Halloween neighbourhood in town as she is invited inside the infamous haunted Dollhouse by a young woman dressed as a fairy (Hudgens).

Viewers then enter a living nightmare inside the eerie former home of the Dollmaker, who previously made toys for all the children in the area. However, the glue she used was toxic and everyone who played with the toys died - including her own two daughters.

It is the first time that Hudgens has starred in a VR project and she has been cast alongside Will Sasso. In a statement, she said, "I had such a blast working with Eli Roth, Crypt TV and Meta to bring this terrifying tale to life."

"To consider how the viewers will have an immersive experience in 180 degrees really adds so many exciting and new elements to playing a character. I don't want to give too much away but I can say, for certain, that you will be spooked...and you're going to love it."

Roth added, "I love the format for storytelling and have wanted to make a truly immersive horror piece for years. I wanted to build the ultimate haunted house, and Meta enabled me to bring my vision to life."

