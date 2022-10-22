 

Fivio Foreign Blames Barclays Center's Production Team for Disastrous Halftime Performance

Fivio Foreign Blames Barclays Center's Production Team for Disastrous Halftime Performance
Instagram
Music

When addressing the issue, the 32-year-old emcee explains that his in-ear monitors weren't synched properly during his halftime performance at the New York City arena.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign has explained why his halftime performance during the Brooklyn Nets' season opener was disastrous. When addressing the issue, the "City of Gods" rapper blamed Barclays Center's production for it.

"That's not really my production team," the 32-year-old said when speaking to TMZ. "That was a different team I don't use all the time. I did the soundcheck, s**t was good at soundcheck. I just gotta use my production team from now on."

The interviewer then asked Fivio whether the production team belongs to Barclays so it's the New York City arena's fault. In response, he said, "Yeah, it wasn't mine. That's Barclays."

"I wouldn't let Brooklyn down. I'm saying I'm gonna have to redo that ship," the emcee went on noting. He then explained that his in-ear monitors weren't synched properly, saying, "I wasn't really trippin'.... The sound was just off. I was hearing it at one time and it was coming out at another time."

  See also...

Fivio was picked as the halftime performer for the Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, October 17. However, when delivering "What's My Name", he was seen having audio problems as he visibly struggled to keep up with the backtrack audio playing throughout the arena.

Fivio has since been ridiculed on Twitter. "If you're illegally streaming this Nets game you know that this fivio foreign halftime performance is one of the worst things in history," one person in particular said, while another argued, "Worst halftime show I've ever seen, the f**k is Fivio Foreign doing????"

Echoing the sentiment, a user tweeted, "Fivio foreign performing at the nets sounds like your friend trying to sing karaoke that don't know the words." Someone else then joked, "Fivio Foreign is doing the halftime show for the #Nets and it's like he's trying to perform the songs after just hearing them for the first time five minutes before."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Steals 'Django: Unchained' Idea From Him

Vogue and Balenciaga Drop Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic and 'WLM' T-Shirts Controversies
Related Posts
Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign's Ex Apologizes for Gay Porn Accusations

Fivio Foreign's Ex Apologizes for Gay Porn Accusations

Fivio Foreign Responds to Fans' Complaint GloRilla 'Robbed' Him at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fivio Foreign Responds to Fans' Complaint GloRilla 'Robbed' Him at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fivio Foreign's BM Clowned After Alleging That He's Secretly Gay

Fivio Foreign's BM Clowned After Alleging That He's Secretly Gay

Most Read
Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career
Music

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Opens Up About Secret Miscarriage on 'Midnights' Track

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Opens Up About Secret Miscarriage on 'Midnights' Track

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Beg for New Music as She Posts New Random Photos

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Beg for New Music as She Posts New Random Photos

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality