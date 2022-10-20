 

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

The 'City of Gods' rapper's halftime performance of 'What's My Name' for the Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans is called 'one of the worst things in history' by many Twitter users.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign is trending on Twitter following his halftime performance during the Brooklyn Nets' season opener. Unfortunately, it was not for a good reason as people took to social media to either clown the rapper or share their confusion over the audio issues-plagued set.

The "City of Gods" rapper, who was picked as the halftime performer for the Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, was seen having audio problems during his performance of "What's My Name" on Monday night, October 17. The rapper visibly struggled keeping up with the backtrack audio playing throughout the arena.

Shortly after the set, viewers quickly expressed their opinion on the disappointing performance that led to Fivio becoming trending on the blue bird app. "If you're illegally streaming this Nets game you know that this fivio foreign halftime performance is one of the worst things in history," one person said. "Worst halftime show I've ever seen, the f**k is Fivio Foreign doing????" someone else added.

Echoing the sentiment, another user tweeted, "Fivio foreign performing at the nets sounds like your friend trying to sing karaoke that don't know the words." Similarly, one person joked, "Fivio Foreign is doing the halftime show for the #Nets and it's like he's trying to perform the songs after just hearing them for the first time five minutes before."

"Fivio foreign is soooo off beat on the nets halftime show lmaoooo," another comment read. One other recalled that Fivio had the same problem during his set at Kanye West's "Donda" concert. "Not really his fault. IT f**ked him over," the person noted.

One user, meanwhile, criticized the backup dancers. "How can your rapping, the dancers and the sound quality all be offbeat? Sheeeeesh. He pissed somebody off in the control room or sum'n," the user opined.

Fivio has yet to comment on the backlash.

