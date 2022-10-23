 

See Quavo and Takeoff's Response After Being Asked to Choose Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Quavo and Takeoff are forced to pick one between the two 'Queens of Rap' when they speak with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. a.k.a Noreaga in a new episode of 'Drink Champs'.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Quavo and Takeoff were the latest stars to appear on "Drink Champs". When sitting down in the DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. a.k.a Noreaga in the Friday, October 21 episode of the show, the "Hotel Lobby" rappers got candid about who they will choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Quavo and Takeoff have previously worked with Nicki and Cardi on 2018's "MotorSport" along with the latter's husband, Offset. Thus, it was a little awkward for the pair to pick between one of the two "Queens of Rap".

"I'll say Nicki," the ex-boyfriend of Saweetie said after group burst into laughter. His nephew then echoed the sentiment, "I was going to say the same thing."

  See also...

Quavo and Takeoff's answers might not be surprising for Migos fans considering that they have been hit with split rumors for months. While it's unclear whether they have officially parted ways with Offset, the two emcees have enjoyed releasing music as a duo.

Quavo himself noted in the interview that it wasn't hard for him and his nephew to transition from a trio to a duo because the group was formed while Offset was in jail."That's how we started," he declared. "He was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive, and just made sure we let the people know there were three [Migos]."

