Kylie Jenner Roasted for Declaring She's 'Natural'

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and makeup mogul finds herself being trolled by many social users for saying that her looks are natural.

Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's recent remark didn't sit well with many Internet users. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum found herself being roasted on Instagram after declaring that she's natural.

On Friday, October 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video of herself talking to who appeared to be her makeup artist. After the latter told the reality star, "I barely did anything," she said, "that's really really f**king pretty."

" 'Cause I don't need much," the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner further noted. She then added, "I'm naturally..." but didn't finish her last phrases.

The footage was then reshared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, and people subsequently dragged Kylie. "I would say that too after 19923 surgeries," one person commented. "it's not natural if you had work done though," another added, while a third chimed in, "Girlll…We all know your natural face have freckles and no lips."

A different user opined, "she didn't think so before she got all the surgery done lol." Someone else penned, "Natural huh she couldn't even open her iPhone with her old face." One other user, meanwhile, wrote, "But you Botox and surgery so I'm confused where the natural is anymore cause you paid for it to be fixed I don't think she knows what natural means Vs bought."